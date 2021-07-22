Winners Announced for 2021 David Dahms Sportsmanship Award

ARLINGTON, Texas - Eight competitors from the 2021 Junior Gold Championships have been selected to receive the David Dahms Sportsmanship Award.

The winners were determined by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee based on nominations received from participants at this year's Junior Gold Championships, which was held across six bowling centers in the Indianapolis area in July.

The David Dahms Sportsmanship Award is given to competitors who best exemplify sportsmanship, leadership, positive attitude and enthusiasm during the Junior Gold Championships. The honor is awarded to one male and one female participant in each division.

Each winner in the 12-and-under (U12), U15, U18 and U20 divisions receives a 100-point SMART scholarship. The 2021 winners are:

12-and-under division

• Girls: Peyton Smith, Tomahawk, Wis.

• Boys: Axel Beckes, Anchorage, Alaska

15-and-under division

• Girls: Elizabeth Houseman, Georgetown, Del.

• Boys: Evan Chin, Colonia, N.J.

18-and-under division

• Girls: Taylor Jensen, Sun Prairie, Wis.

• Boys: Andrew Anderson, Hampton, Va.

20-and-under division

• Girls: Rachel Kuczajda, Pinckney, Mich.

• Boys: Jacob Wilson, Georgetown, Del.

The award is named for David Dahms, who was instrumental in the development and launch of the Junior Gold program.