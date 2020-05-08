Weber Cup Rescheduled for October

BY NICK TEALE

The 2020 BetVictor Weber Cup has been rescheduled, subject to government policy, to take place Oct. 23-25 at Morningside Arena, Leicester, U.K.

Bowling’s annual transatlantic tenpin tussle was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, having originally been scheduled for June. News on player selection will be announced soon.

Tickets purchased for the event will automatically be transferred to be valid for the equivalent session(s) of the re-arranged dates. However, should ticket holders wish to obtain a refund for their tickets they can do so via their point of purchase. Ticket sales for the Weber Cup will resume on Tuesday, May 26 via WeberCup.com.

Matchroom Multi Sport will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the event can be staged in a manner which is safe for players, spectators and staff.

The thoughts of everybody at Matchroom Multi Sport remain with those around the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic.