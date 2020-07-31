Washington Blogger Wins IBMA Pezzano Scholarship

Vianne Daniels, a dual-enrolled student finishing high school while also attending Olympic College in Bremerton, Wash., has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Chuck Pezzano Scholarship by the International Bowling Media Association. The $5,000 award is presented by the Billiard and Bowling Institute of America.

The 18-year-old Daniels said she plans to attend the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the fall, and try out for the school's club bowling team. She writes a blog called “Behind the Ball” that can be accessed here: behindtheball.blog/.

When IBMA President Johnny Campos notified Daniels that she had won the scholarship, she said, “I was really surprised, honored and excited.

“When I started my blog… I did not just want to have something on the internet,” she added. “I wanted to share my experiences and hope that I [could] help someone with something that I had learned.”

The scholarship judging panel included Brandy Padilla, a research engineer at Kegel; past Pezzano scholarship recipient Blair Blumenscheid, social media marketing manager for Storm Bowling; and Phil Brylow, a FloBowling announcer.