Log inRegister Edit My Profile

Washington Blogger Wins IBMA Pezzano Scholarship

Inside LineSlider

by Bob Johnson ago0

Vianne Daniels, a dual-enrolled student finishing high school while also attending Olympic College in Bremerton, Wash., has been selected as the winner of the 2020 Chuck Pezzano Scholarship by the International Bowling Media Association. The $5,000 award is presented by the Billiard and Bowling Institute of America.

The 18-year-old Daniels said she plans to attend the University of Nevada Las Vegas in the fall, and try out for the school's club bowling team. She writes a blog called “Behind the Ball” that can be accessed here: behindtheball.blog/.

When IBMA President Johnny Campos notified Daniels that she had won the scholarship, she said, “I was really surprised, honored and excited.

“When I started my blog… I did not just want to have something on the internet,” she added. “I wanted to share my experiences and hope that I [could] help someone with something that I had learned.”

The scholarship judging panel included Brandy Padilla, a research engineer at Kegel; past Pezzano scholarship recipient Blair Blumenscheid, social media marketing manager for Storm Bowling; and Phil Brylow, a FloBowling announcer.

Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

DV8 Warrant