USBC to Maintain Current COVID-19 Protocols for Championship Tournaments

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United States Bowling Congress will continue enforcing published COVID-19 protocols at the 2021 USBC Women's Championships and Open Championships, both being held in Nevada.

USBC is aware of evolving guidelines on mask requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local regulators.

The championship tournaments have been underway for weeks, and participants registered with an expectation of consistent enforcement of published protocols for the duration of each event.

Adjusting mask requirements for vaccinated persons mid-event would create a different playing-field standard for competitors, including those who already have bowled for score.

The 2021 Women's Championships is taking place at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, from April 23-July 4, and the Open Championships is being contested at the South Point Bowling Plaza and South Point Bowling Center in Las Vegas from May 1-July 18.

