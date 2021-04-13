USBC Receives Approval for Spectators at 2021 Open and Women’s Championships

Click here to read the procedures and protocols for the 2021 USBC Open and Women's Championships.



ARLINGTON, Texas - The United States Bowling Congress has received approval from state and local officials to allow limited spectators at the 2021 USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas and 2021 USBC Women's Championships in Reno, Nevada.



The Open Championships will be hosted at the South Point Bowling Plaza for team competition and the South Point Bowling Center for doubles and singles. Each of the South Point venues have been approved for 150 spectators. The Women's Championships will be contested at the National Bowling Stadium and also is approved for 150 spectators.



Staff at the venue will consistently monitor occupancy at each location and count spectators. If the venue approaches approved limits, additional spectator entry will be limited. USBC will not be issuing spectator passes or tickets.



USBC expects the capacity limit will sufficiently accommodate spectators wanting to view the events, based on historical numbers and team squads operating with one team per pair of lanes.



All tournament participants and spectators will be required to wear face coverings while in the host venue. USBC has updated its published procedures and protocols for each event to account for this change.



Other changes to the procedures and protocols include returning scoresheet kiosks to the venue.



This policy change does not impact PWBA or USBC Collegiate protocols, which will continue to include required participant COVID-19 testing and no spectators.



For more information on the Open Championships, visit BOWL.com/OpenChamp. For more information on the Women's Championships, visit BOWL.com/WomensChamp.