USBC Purchases Bowlers Journal International Brand Assets

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United States Bowling Congress has purchased the rights to Bowlers Journal International magazine and the Bowlers Journal Championships tournament from Chicago-based Luby Publishing, Inc.

Bowlers Journal International magazine is the most iconic media brand in the sport, with a 107-year history of publication, while the Bowlers Journal tournament, contested alongside the USBC Open Championships, dates back to 1946.

"USBC is proud to bring on the Bowlers Journal International brand as a great addition to our association," USBC President Melissa McDaniel said. "The USBC Promise is about celebrating the past and ensuring the future. By acquiring Bowlers Journal, USBC will be the custodian of the magazine's rich history, while ensuring bowling's stories continue to be showcased and chronicled for decades to come."

The Luby family, which founded Luby Publishing, launched the first edition of Bowlers Journal in November 1913. Founder Dave Luby's love of bowling inspired him to create the magazine in his spare time. The Luby family continued to publish Bowlers Journal through two world wars and the Great Depression.

Dave Luby, his son, Mort Luby Sr., and grandson, Mort Luby Jr., all are members of the USBC Hall of Fame. Bowlers Journal International is currently the longest-running monthly sports magazine in the nation.

In 1994, Mort Luby Jr. sold the company to two long-time employees, Keith Hamilton and Mike Panozzo.

"Bowlers Journal International is more than just a magazine or a business for Luby Publishing," Luby Publishing President Keith Hamilton said. "We are caretakers of a publication that is part of bowling's DNA. Our goal has always been to create the best future for Bowlers Journal, and we feel USBC is the perfect fit."

Under the agreement, USBC will take over operations of the magazine effective Sept. 1, 2020. Plans call for continuing Bowlers Journal's current products and services without disruption.

"We are thrilled for the opportunity to move forward with this wonderful brand as part of USBC, and we are pleased to announce that Gianmarc Manzione will continue as editor and Mike Panozzo as publisher," McDaniel said. "We have been celebrating our athletes at USBC for over a century, and a special aspect of this new merger is that Bowlers Journal has been, too. Joining together will allow us to elevate that exposure bigger and better than ever."