USBC Postpones Senior Masters, Super Senior Classic, Senior Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) has postponed the 2020 USBC Senior Masters and 2020 Super Senior Classic until later this year, and postponed the 2020 Senior Championships to 2021 due to COVID-19 public health concerns.

While the 2020 Senior Championships will not be conducted this year, those already qualified will be invited to compete concurrently at the 2021 tournament. Details on the 2021 event will be announced later.

The Super Senior Classic and Senior Masters originally were scheduled to take place back to back, starting May 27 with the Super Senior Classic, at Sam’s Town Bowling Center in Las Vegas.

USBC will work with the Professional Bowlers Association on rescheduling the Senior Masters, a major event that is part of the PBA50 Tour schedule. The PBA announced March 17 it had placed all tournaments at all levels on hiatus indefinitely.