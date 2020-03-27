USBC Not Extending Eligibility for College Bowlers Whose Seasons Were Cut Short by COVID-19

NOTE: USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy discussed this topic with BJI during his March 27 appearance on The Bowlers Journal Podcast. Listen to that conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/chadedit

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress Collegiate Division will not extend eligibility for student-athletes who had their 2019-2020 bowling postseason cut short because of COVID-19 public health concerns.



The decision by USBC Collegiate follows the decision of major collegiate athletic associations, including the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), to grant an eligibility waiver only to student-athletes in spring sports.



USBC Collegiate announced the postponement of the Intercollegiate Singles and Team Sectionals on March 12. After determining there was no available timeframe to conduct the collegiate postseason events, USBC announced the cancellation of the Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships on March 18.