USBC Masters, Convention Postponed; Open/Women’s Championships Start Date Moved to May 1

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) is postponing or suspending nationally conducted USBC events until May 1, 2020, due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

This includes the USBC Open Championships, USBC Women’s Championships, USBC Convention, USBC Masters and USBC Senior Queens. USBC made this difficult decision out of concern for the health and safety of our members, their families and local communities.

The 2020 USBC Open Championships and 2020 USBC Women’s Championships are suspended until May 1, 2020. All teams registered from March 21 through April 30 will have the option to reschedule for new added dates in the summer. USBC customer service will contact team captains directly with more details.



The USBC Masters, USBC Senior Queens and USBC Convention are postponed indefinitely. USBC intends to reschedule these events later in 2020, as public health conditions allow.

USBC will announce any changes to the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour schedule no later than April 2, 2020.

We realize our stakeholders will have many questions related the changes. USBC staff is working on additional communications and guidance for our bowlers and association leaders. We appreciate everyone’s patience as our staff works to provide more information as soon as possible.

Please read the Frequently Asked Questions located here for more information.