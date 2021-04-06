USBC Introduces Oil Pattern Bank as Resource for Bowlers, Proprietors and Tournament Operators

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United States Bowling Congress has compiled its collection of oil patterns used at short- and long-duration events and on the Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour and created a location for them all to be accessed and downloaded.



The USBC Oil Pattern Bank will give bowlers, proprietors and tournament operators the ability to browse and select oil patterns from nearly every USBC and PWBA Tour national event since 2015.



"This is going to be a great resource for the bowling community," USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. "If you're preparing for upcoming events or looking to provide a new challenge for your tournament competitors, you can download these patterns and ask your local center to run them for you."



The lane conditions available in the Oil Pattern Bank range from professional events, like the USBC Queens and U.S. Open, to top-tier youth, collegiate and senior events on the USBC event schedule.



The premier events for USBC Adult members, the USBC Open and Women's Championships, also are featured.



This database will give tournament operators a variety of Sport and Challenge conditions to select when planning their next events and allow proprietors the chance to offer various oil patterns for practice sessions and leagues to help bowlers continue to develop their skills.



"USBC's Championship Tournaments are conducted on competitive oil patterns specifically designed for each event, format and bowling center," USBC Pattern Development Lead Nick Hoagland said. "This new resource allows tournament operators and proprietors quick access to their favorite oil patterns from USBC events and the PWBA Tour. These patterns can be used to conduct local and state tournaments or to provide a challenge for competitors of all ages and averages as they work to improve their games."



To explore the Oil Pattern Bank and download oil patterns, visit BOWL.com/OilPatternBank.