USBC Hall of Famer Joan Romeo dies at Age 89

By Dave Schroeder

ARLINGTON, Texas – United States Bowling Congress and Professional Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Famer Joan Romeo died Saturday at the age of 89.

Romeo, of Las Vegas, was inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame in 2016 in the Meritorious Service category and was recently honored as an inductee in the PWBA 2022 Hall of Fame class in the Meritorious/Builder category.

Romeo had worked in various roles in the bowling industry, including supporting the International Bowling Media Association, World Bowling (now International Bowling Federation), International Bowling Hall of Fame and Museum, California Bowling Writers and the Team USA program, and her work on behalf of professional women’s bowling left a lasting legacy.



She diligently worked to secure sponsorships and promote events throughout the years, and her fundraising efforts helped to create an exhibit to recognize professional women’s bowling at the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame, part of the International Bowling Campus in Arlington.



She served as president (2012-2015) and vice president (2010-2012) of the IBMA, president of the California Bowling Writers, an executive coordinator role for World Bowling and as a trustee to the IBM/HOF.



Romeo's dedication to the sport earned her some special awards, including the California Women's Bowling Association Distinguished Service Award, Columbia 300 Humanitarian Award, Bowling Writers Association of America Meritorious Service Award and BWAA President's Award.



Romeo is the mother of USBC and PWBA Hall of Famer Robin Romeo and Tori Romeo, who also competed professionally. With Joan’s induction into the PWBA Hall of Fame on May 18, Joan and Robin joined Doris Coburn and Cindy Coburn-Carroll as the only mother-and-daughter duos to be inducted into both halls of fame.

Visitation and funeral services will be at Forest Lawn Mortuary, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068. Visitation is Wednesday, July 6, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the funeral is Thursday, July 7, at 12 p.m. A celebration of life will follow the funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame (https://www.bowlingmuseum.com/Get-Involved/Donations) in Joan’s honor as a tribute to the work she did to help establish a professional women’s bowling exhibit at the IBM/HOF.