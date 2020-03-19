USBC Hall of Famer Bob Hanson Dies at 93

ARLINGTON, Texas - United States Bowling Congress Hall of Famer Bob Hanson died Tuesday morning at a hospital in West Palm Beach, Florida, following a short illness. He was 93.

Hanson, selected to the USBC Hall of Fame in 2004 in the Veterans category, was born Feb. 2, 1927, and didn't start bowling until he was in his 20s. Despite the late start, he quickly became one of the most prolific performers in the Minneapolis area.

He found the national spotlight as part of the famed Hamm's Beer team, collecting three titles at the USBC Open Championships - Team All-Events in 1965 and Regular Team in 1970 and 1972. He participated in the tournament 45 times from 1962 to 2008.

Hanson's momentum brought him international accolades, as well.

In 1971, he represented the United States at the World Bowling World Championships in Milwaukee, where he earned gold medals in the five-player and eight-player team events.

Hanson again donned the red, white and blue at the 1974 Pan Am Bowling Adult Championships in Venezuela, winning a silver medal in the eight-player team event and a bronze medal in doubles.

He was inducted into the Minneapolis USBC Hall of Fame in 1975.

Funeral services will be held later this year at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Additional information will be forthcoming.

(Photo - Bob and son Gregg Hanson)