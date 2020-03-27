USBC Hall of Fame Lo Borschuk Dies at Age 97

ARLINGTON, Texas – Elois “Lo” Borschuk, a United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame member from Sioux City, Iowa, died Monday, March 30. She was 97.

A Women’s International Bowling Congress administrator for 24 years, she was inducted into the hall of fame for Meritorious Service in 1988.

During her time with WIBC, she served on 15 committees, including the Advisory and Planning, Finance and Budget, Site Inspection and the Equipment Specifications committees. She was elected a Member Emeriti in 1991.

Borschuk served as the Iowa Women’s Bowling Association secretary-treasurer for 15 years and was inducted into the Iowa State USBC Hall of Fame in 1979. In 2005, she was the first woman inducted in the Greater Siouxland Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

She was heavily involved in youth bowling, starting a youth program and establishing the Sioux City Junior Bowling Association, which she served as secretary-treasurer for 18 years.

Borschuk coached thousands of youth bowlers and took teams to district and state tournaments. She was president of the Iowa State Junior Bowling Association for four years and was part of starting the first league for physically and mentally handicapped young bowlers in Sioux City.

She was honored by the National Women’s Bowling Writers Association (NWBW) with the 1974 Helen Duval Award for Outstanding Service in the Young American Bowling Alliance Field and the 1987 Jo Ettien Lieber Award for Distinguished Service to the Game of American Tenpins.

Borschuk served as a hospital volunteer for 15 years and was on the St. Luke’s Medical Center Auxiliary Board. She coached Little League baseball teams for several years, and, as the only woman manager/coach in 1958, led her Little League team to the city championship.

Her first husband, Charles Biggerstaff, died in Italy in World War II, and she was married to Michael Borschuk Jr. for more than 64 years until he passed away in 2010.

She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Ken and Jackie Biggerstaff of Sioux City, Mike and Jan Borschuk of Dakota Dunes, and Rick and Linda Borschuk of Exeter, Rhode Island, and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.