USBC Exploring Alternate Host City for 2021 Women’s Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress is exploring options for an alternate host city for the 2021 USBC Women’s Championships, currently scheduled to be conducted at Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois. USBC is looking for greater operational and scheduling flexibility for the Women’s Championships due to uncertainty about COVID-19 restrictions.

“USBC is taking steps to create the best opportunity possible to conduct the Women’s Championships in 2021,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. “We are exploring options to give USBC more options to operate given the possibility of evolving COVID-19 restrictions. Our partners at Stardust Bowl and DuPage Convention and Visitors Bureau are supportive and understand USBC’s desire to host major events in their venue.”

One option under consideration is the swapping of host centers for the 2021 and 2022 events. This would move the 2021 Women’s Championships to the newly renovated National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, and Stardust Bowl would host the 2022 tournament.

USBC will provide an additional update to registered team captains by the end of September. If a change in host cities does occur, teams scheduled to bowl at the 2021 tournament will not have to take any additional steps to ensure their reservation as all dates and times will remain the same. Teams that do not want to compete in a new host city will be able to request a full refund or roll their funds over to 2022.

“We apologize for this uncertainty, but we want our bowlers to know a change is possible so they can hold off on travel commitments for now,” Murphy said. “If any of our bowlers have questions or concerns, they should feel free to reach out to our tournament staff to assist.”

For more information on the USBC Women’s Championships, visit BOWL.com/WomensChamp.