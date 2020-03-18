USBC Cancels 2020 Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress (USBC) has canceled the 2020 Intercollegiate Singles and Team Championships due to COVID-19 public health concerns. The event was scheduled to take place April 13-18 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Last week, USBC announced the postponement of the ITC/ISC Sectionals. USBC will refund all entry fees to the schools and athletes who registered for the events.

“We had hoped to find a way to conduct the Intercollegiate Championships within the 2020 academic year,” IBC Youth Development Managing Director Gary Brown said. “In speaking with the USBC Collegiate Advisory Committee, it was clear schools would not be able to send athletes to compete after May and, therefore, conducting Sectionals and Nationals became unworkable. Unfortunately, scholastic events simply don’t have the flexibility to move back later in the year.”

The USBC Collegiate Advisory Committee, comprised of representatives from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and the National Collegiate Bowling Coaches Association (NCBCA), supports the decision to cancel the national tournament.