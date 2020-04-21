USBC Cancels 2020 Convention; Melissa McDaniel Elected USBC President

2020 CONVENTION CANCELLATION FAQ



ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress Board of Directors approved a special resolution to cancel the 2020 USBC Convention and postpone the Annual Meeting until 2021 because of COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The resolution was enacted to ensure a proper governance process under USBC Bylaws during these extraordinary public health circumstances. The resolution allows continuity of governance to be properly maintained in accordance with applicable laws until delegates can meet at the 2021 USBC Convention and Annual Meeting.

Under the resolution, the USBC president for the 2020-2021 season can appoint, with USBC board approval, delegate directors to fill the positions of delegate directors whose terms expire July 31, 2020. The delegates will be asked to ratify the appointments at the 2021 USBC Annual Meeting.

As part of the resolution, the proposed amendments for the 2020 Annual Meeting will be decided by delegates at the 2021 Annual Meeting. Any amendments approved at the 2021 Annual Meeting will take effect Aug. 1, 2021, unless stated otherwise. The legislative process for the 2021 Annual Meeting does not change, as members may request any bylaws or playing rules changes in writing to USBC by Sept. 1, 2020.

The USBC board also held its officer elections, with Melissa McDaniel of Raleigh, North Carolina, elected president and Adam Mitchell of Centreville, Virginia, selected as vice president. Both will begin their terms on Aug. 1, 2020.

“The decision to cancel the 2020 USBC Convention was very difficult and saddening for everyone on the USBC board,” USBC President Karl Kielich said. “Nevertheless, I am proud of our board for coming together on a path that puts the well-being of our members first and ensures a smooth transfer of leadership and governance responsibility. I congratulate Melissa and Adam on their elections and have full confidence in their ability to continue leading USBC in a positive direction.”

McDaniel currently is the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee chair. She has led the largest youth program in the country as center director and head coach. Mitchell has been a board member for Nation’s Capital Area USBC since 2014 and is a current Virginia State Youth Director.

“I am humbled to receive the support of the USBC board and excited about the future of our organization,” McDaniel said. “I look forward to working with our staff and board to continue advancing the outstanding programs and initiatives that we are building together.”

Mitchell was one of three appointments made by McDaniel, as incoming USBC president, to fill delegate-director positions for the 2020-2021 season. On July 31, Mitchell’s first term will expire, while director Jo Dimond and USBC President Karl Kielich each will reach their term limit.

Glenda Beckett of Palmetto Bay, Florida, and Tina Williams of Pflugerville, Texas, also were appointed as delegate directors by McDaniel.

The appointed board members, approved by the full board, were selected from the slate of candidates who formed the ballot for the 2020 election. Delegates will be asked to ratify the appointments at the 2021 USBC Annual Meeting.

Applications for the three delegate-director positions that start with the 2021-2022 season, with a three-year term running through July 31, 2024, will open this summer. Delegates will vote to fill those positions, at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

In addition to the appointments, other positions on the USBC board have been determined.

Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA) Vice President Jim Decker, the owner of Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, California, was selected by BPAA to serve as its representative on the USBC board. The position currently is held by Cathy DeSocio, who reaches her term limit on July 31.

Cornell M. Jackson of Kilmarnock, Virginia, has been appointed to serve a sixth year as director-at-large, representing The National Bowling Association (TNBA).

Nick Pate of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, and Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady, New York, were elected to the USBC board by Team USA athletes, with their three-year terms starting Aug. 1.

Pate already is serving on the board, as he was appointed as an athlete representative in January to complete the remaining term of Rhino Page, who resigned to focus on new business opportunities in the bowling industry. Kuhlkin fills the spot held by Kelly Kulick, the USBC Hall of Fame member who will reach her term limit on July 31.

Additionally the USBC board adopted a proposal to amend USBC National Bylaws Article IV, Section E, adding a new item 15 that gives the board the authority to temporarily amend or suspend the bylaws, state, local and affiliate bylaws and the league rules and tournament rules in cases of government-declared emergencies or disasters, pandemic, attack on the United States, or any nuclear or atomic disaster.

The proposal was adopted by the USBC board effective immediately. In accordance with Article IV, Section E, Item 14 of the USBC National Bylaws, the proposal will be presented to delegates for approval at the 2021 Annual Meeting.

With many state and local associations also unable to conduct an annual meeting in 2020, the USBC board has suspended USBC Bylaw Article VI, Section A, Item 1. The suspension of the bylaw allows national delegates elected for a term ending Aug. 1, 2020, to remain in their position for the 2020-2021 season and remain eligible to attend the 2021 USBC Annual Meeting for those associations unable to elect delegates for 2021.

All award winners and honorees scheduled to be recognized at the 2020 USBC Convention will be invited to the 2021 event. This includes the induction ceremony for the 2020 USBC Hall of Fame Class and the recognition of the 2020 award and scholarship winners.

USBC staff will contact 2020 USBC Convention delegates who purchased optional event tickets, such as meals or USBC Hall of Fame tickets, to provide refunds.

The decisions of the USBC board were made following recommendations of the USBC Executive Advisory Committee.

Visit BOWL.com/Convention for the complete text of the resolution and for frequently asked questions (FAQ) about the 2020 and 2021 USBC Conventions and Annual Meetings.