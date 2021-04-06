USBC, Bowling Recognized Alongside Other USOPC National Governing Bodies in Youth Safety Video

ARLINGTON, Texas - The sport of bowling and the United States Bowling Congress recently were featured as part of a national video campaign about safety in youth sports.

The video, which recognizes USBC, USA Wrestling and USA Artistic Swimming for their commitment to keeping youth athletes safe, was produced by SportsEngine and aired across NBC Universal channels, including the Olympic Channel and Golf Channel.

Since debuting in November 2020, the piece has aired more than 300 times and tallied more than 8 million impressions worldwide.

"We are incredibly proud and grateful to see USBC and bowling recognized with other United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee national governing bodies," USBC President Melissa McDaniel said. "We are deeply committed to athlete safety, and seeing our youth athletes alongside competitors from other Olympic family sports in a national media campaign is something to celebrate."

SportsEngine, Inc., part of the NBC Sports Group, is the parent company of the National Center for Safety Initiatives, which provides background screenings for USBC's Registered Volunteer Program.

To learn about USBC's Athlete Safety Program, a combination of the U.S. Center for SafeSport Policies and USBC's Registered Volunteer Program, visit BOWL.com/RVP.

To view the campaign spot, click here.