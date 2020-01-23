USBC Board of Directors Announces Contract Extension for Chad Murphy

ARLINGTON, Texas - Chad Murphy has agreed to a contract extension to continue as Executive Director of the United States Bowling Congress (USBC).

The agreement extends Murphy's tenure as executive director through the end of 2024. He first was named executive director in June of 2014.

"Through Chad Murphy's leadership, USBC has continued to deliver more new initiatives and greater value for our members," USBC President Karl Kielich said. "I am especially proud of the stronger relationships developed between USBC and our association leaders, as well as the bowling industry. The USBC Board of Directors has great confidence in the staff, and this extension shows our desire to continue this positive trajectory for years to come."

Reporting to the USBC Board of Directors, the USBC Executive Director serves as an officer of the corporation and has overall operational responsibility for staff, programs, finance and execution of the strategic plan.

During Murphy's tenure, USBC has delivered major new initiatives including:

* Record participation in Junior Gold and USBC Collegiate programs

* USA Bowling Youth Championships

* A successful structure change and growth for the USBC Open Championships

* New host cities for the USBC Championship Tournaments, including Chicago and Cincinnati for the Women's Championships and Houston for the Open Championships

* Growth across elite level USBC Championship tournaments

* Relaunch of the Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour and introduction of the PWBA regional program

* Partnership with the Professional Bowlers Association to have the USBC Masters and U.S. Open included with the PBA Tour's FOX Sports package through 2022.

* A 17-event CBS Sports Network package

* Launch of the BowlTV.com video streaming platform

* Technology advancements, including a custom registration system for USBC tournaments

* USBC Association Leadership Academy, which provides education opportunities to USBC associations

* Merger of USBC state and local associations

* Forward looking changes to bowling ball specification and lane inspection standards

* Gold medals for Team USA in the World Championships, Pan American Games and QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup.

Murphy first joined the International Bowling Campus (IBC) in 2010 as Director of Youth for the Bowling Proprietors' Association of America (BPAA). He became IBC Director of Youth Development in 2011, at which time he also assumed management of USBC's youth programs.

He is a former member of Team USA, and his playing honors include a silver medal at the 1998 World Tenpin Team Cup in Amsterdam. He also was part of the Ebonite Nitro/R's team that won two Grand Championships in the Brunswick World Team Challenge Series in 1994 and 1996.

For more information about USBC, visit BOWL.com.