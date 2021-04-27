USBC Announces Governance Adjustments

ARLINGTON, Texas – The United States Bowling Congress Board of Directors has approved a series of governance policy amendments for next season.
The amendments include an increase in the number of Team USA athletes on the USBC Board of Directors to meet new requirements from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.
As part of that change, USBC received approval from USOPC to expand its definition of a Team USA athlete eligible for board service to include team members who earned their status through the USBC Team USA Trials.
Other amendments impact youth governance, including limiting USBC Adult membership to individuals 18 and older. This change is designed to better align with U.S. Center for SafeSport policies related to adult and minor participation.
An amendment removing the requirement for designated youth directors from USBC local and state boards also was approved. Starting next season, all state and local board members will be referred to as directors.
The USBC Board of Directors has authority in the USBC bylaws to adopt changes to the USBC General Playing Rules and amend bylaws in regard to athlete and youth issues.
The new amendments will go into effect Aug. 1, 2021. Click on each item to read the full proposal of the amendment:
- A new addition to Rule 16 in the USBC General Playing Rules, which limits adult membership to individuals 18 and older and creates a clear line between USBC Youth and USBC Adult membership.
- The removal of youth directors from the bylaws of merged local and state USBC associations. All participants on local and state boards of directors will be referred to as directors.
- A change to the number of board members for the USBC Board of Directors to comply with USOPC bylaws, which now require 33.3% of the members to be considered athlete representation.
- An increase in the number of Team USA athletes
- Changes “Other Directors” to an “Amateur Sports Organization Director” with specific requirements
- Decreases the number of at-large directors
- An expansion of the definition of a Team USA athlete.