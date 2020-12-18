USBC and PWBA Hall of Famer Loa Boxberger Dies at Age 81

ARLINGTON, Texas – Loa Boxberger, a member of the United States Bowling Congress and Professional Women’s Bowling Association Halls of Fame, died Sunday, Dec. 20 in Carefree, Arizona. She was 81.



Boxberger earned induction into the USBC Hall of Fame in 1984 for Superior Performance, and she joined the PWBA Hall of Fame in the Pioneer category in 1997.



She claimed six professional titles during her career, including one major at the 1978 USBC Queens.

From Russell, Kansas, Boxberger captured her first professional win in 1967. She earned victories in back-to-back editions of the Japan Pearl Cup in Tokyo, winning the coveted event in 1970 and 1971.



Her win at the tour’s season-opening Brunswick Red Crown Classic in 1974 served as a groundbreaking moment in women’s bowling as the first nationally televised PWBA tournament. Boxberger received a then-record $12,500 for the victory.



Beyond the individual spotlight, Boxberger also found team success at the USBC Women’s Championships, claiming Classic Team titles in 1969 and 1973.



She later served as the first female commissioner of the Ladies Professional Bowlers Tour (now PWBA) after retiring from professional competition.



Boxberger was named to the Bowlers Journal All-American team on three occasions (1967-1968, 1970-1971 and 1973-1974) and was inducted to the Kansas State USBC Hall of Fame in 1976.



Also during her career, she represented multiple manufacturers as a national staff member, helped serve her local bowling community from a bowling supply perspective and even spent some time behind the microphone on bowling telecasts.

There are no funeral services planned at this time.