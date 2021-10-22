United States Tops Team Standings at 2021 PANAM Bowling Elite Championships

CALI, Colombia - It has been seven years since the Team USA women celebrated a team title at the PANAM Bowling Elite Championships, and they're off to a great start at the 2021 event, which is being held in the same venue.

Through three games at the 20-lane Bolera Departamental, they hold a 241-pin lead over the rest of the eight-country field. Their performance Thursday included games of 1,031, 1,046 and 1,056 for a 3,133 total.

The Team USA men bowled later in the day and matched their total, rolling games of 960, 1,049 and 1,124 to pace the 13 men's teams.

Breanna Clemmer, who is looking for her third medal of the week, led the effort for the Team USA women with a 681 series. She was followed by Julia Bond (636), Bryanna Coté (629), Gazmine Mason (595) and Lauren Pate (592). Sydney Brummett also was on the lanes with the group, though her score won't count toward the team total. She posted a 475 series.

"I'm pretty happy with how the week is going, and I'm really trusting in my teammates and coaches, knowing that no matter what happens, they believe in me," said Clemmer, a 23-year-old right-hander who won gold in doubles and bronze in trios this week. "I think tomorrow is going to go pretty well, based on our game plan and success today. We have a pretty big lead, and that'll help our confidence going back into it tomorrow."

All teams at the 2021 PANAM Elite Championships are bowling six games over two days,