Twelve Youth Bowlers Selected to Receive Gift For Life Scholarships

ARLINGTON, Texas - The International Bowling Campus Youth Committee has selected 12 United States Bowling Congress Youth members to receive a Gift For Life Scholarship in 2021.



The Gift For Life Scholarships are presented annually to youth bowlers who are in high school and can demonstrate financial need. Applicants are selected based on submitted applications, must have a grade-point average of 2.5 or higher (based on a 4.0 scale) and provide at least two letters of recommendation.



Each award winner receives a $1,000 scholarship, managed through the SMART program.



The Gift For Life Scholarship recipients for 2021 are:



• Andrew Chan, Downey, California - A senior at Downey High School, he has taken numerous Advanced Placement and honors courses and has received the Viking Award medallion twice for Advanced College Prep Mathematics. He has been part of Quiz Bowl, Chess and Math Club and Junior States of America, while also competing on the varsity golf team in each of his four years at Downey.



• Kristina Chenevey, North Las Vegas, Nevada - The senior at Ed W. Clark High School was nominated as the Student of the Month in February 2020 and was named the Clark County School District Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services MVP as a sophomore. She has spent every summer since 2012 helping mentor deaf children for No Limits for Deaf Children and is part of both the varsity bowling and golf teams.



• Joshua Curry, Olathe, Kansas - A senior at Olathe South High School, he has excelled in a variety of Advanced Placement and honors courses, while being recognized in the National and Rho Kappa Honor Society. He has been a volunteer for multiple organizations in the past six years and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, while competing in bowling, soccer and tennis.



• Ashtyn Holz, Lynch, Nebraska - The Niobrara Public School senior, who has spent the last four years in drama, band and the Future Business Leaders of America club, has been part of the National Honor Society for three years and was named part of the Niobrara Valley Conference Principal's All-Academic Team as a junior. She also volunteers at the Lynn Theater and has given her time to assist at multiple events in the community to support her church.



• Aubrey Kiddle, Lindenhurst, Illinois - A senior at Lakes Community High School, she has been on the high honor roll every year since 2018 and has taken Advanced Placement courses in psychology and biology. She has been part of the varsity bowling team all four years and has competed in field hockey and tennis, while giving back to the community as a member of the Girls Scouts since 2007.



• Regan Kopesky, Gaines, Michigan - The Byron Area High School senior has collected numerous honors and awards, including honor roll, National Honor Society, Shiawassee Scholar Class of 2021 and selection for the Aspirnaut Fellowship. A four-year member of the Byron Area bowling program, she also has helped coach the middle school team, while participating in multiple clubs, councils and spending time as a tutor.



• Cole Macaluso, Fremont, Nebraska - A senior at Fremont Senior High School, he has earned recognition from the National and Spanish Honor Society as a junior and senior, while also receiving the Academic Achievement Award all four years. He has been captain of the Fremont Senior High School bowling team since his sophomore year, participated in Letter, Key and Physics Clubs and served as a group leader of the Fremont chapter of the Youth Leadership Academy.



• Emilia Nodarse, Homestead, Florida - A senior at Cutler Bay Senior High, she has taken Advanced Placement and honors courses in multiple disciplines and has been named to the National and Spanish Honor Society and honor roll. She has participated in yearbook, Rho Kappa and Quill and Scroll and has competed on the varsity bowling team.



• Connor Nowak, West Seneca, New York - The West Senior High School senior has collected numerous scholastic honors and awards, including National, Spanish and Science Honor Society and the Kiwanis Award for Social Studies, Science and Physical Education. He has been very involved in volunteer work in the schools and community and also is part of the varsity bowling team.



• Lilu Smith, Gahanna, Ohio - A senior at Gahanna Lincoln High School, she has had a steady schedule featuring Advanced Placement and honors courses, while being recognized for National and Chinese Honors Society and academic excellence. On the lanes, she has helped Gahanna Lincoln capture the 2018 and 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I team championship and has tutored and volunteered in her community.



• Brooklyn Suzuki, Greenville, Illinois - A junior at Bond County Community Unit No. 2 High School, she has received recognition on the high honor roll each year and has taken an Advanced Placement course in biology. In addition to bowling, she also plays basketball, volleyball and soccer and has been a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for three years, serving as a leader for two years.



• Zeke Tosun, Clark, New Jersey - The Arthur L. Johnson High School senior has taken a multitude of Advanced Placement and honors courses on the way to earning his spot on the honor roll and Spanish Honor Society. He is captain of the bowling team at Arthur L. Johnson and has been very active in French and Key Club and band.



Each year, two of the Gift For Life Scholarships are reserved for the children of fire department, emergency rescue or police personnel. The fathers of Holz and Kiddle serve as fire department and police personnel, respectively.



Visit BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards for more information on scholarship opportunities for youth bowlers.