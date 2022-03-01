Troup, Svensson Lead PBA Scorpion Championship Qualifying

Kyle Troup and Jesper Svensson rekindled the magic that helped them capture the 2017 and 2020 Roth/Holman Doubles Championships at the PBA Scorpion Championship. The top 16 players advance to match play, which will be held March 15.

Troup led the field at +337, while Svensson wasn’t far behind at +319. This marks consecutive top-three performances for Svensson at the Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling XIII; he leads the field in the PBA World Championship presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon through 20 games at +670.

Jakob Butturff qualified third on the Scorpion pattern and trails only Svensson in the World Championship standings.

Players who advanced to match play on Cheetah and Scorpion include Svensson, Butturff, EJ Tackett, Kristopher Prather, Patrick Hanrahan and Tommy Jones.

AJ Johnson, who qualified fourth on the Cheetah pattern, missed the Scorpion cut by seven pins; he was the first player outside the cut.

Notable advancers who bounced back after missing the Cheetah cut include Chris Via, Anthony Neuer, Michael Tang, Matt Sanders and Jason Belmonte, who snuck in as the cut number at +194. Belmonte will face Troup in the opening round of match play.

Troup, Prather and Tang each made the stepladder finals on this pattern in 2021. Last year’s champion, Tom Daugherty, finished 95th of 96 players.

Qualifying for the PBA Shark Championship, which also counts as the final 10 games of full-field qualifying in the PBA World Championship, begins Wednesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. ET.

PBA SCORPION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH PLAY QUALIFIERS

Kyle Troup +337 Jesper Svensson +319 Jakob Butturff +296 David Krol +290 Brandon Runk +278 Anthony Simonsen +267 EJ Tackett +259 Kristopher Prather +256* Chris Via +256* Anthony Neuer +246 Michael Tang +237 Patrick Hanrahan +230 Matt Sanders +225 Rasmus Edvall +216 Tommy Jones +214 Jason Belmonte +194

*Ties are broken by the higher final block, which was bowled by Prather.

View the full PBA Scorpion Championship standings

PBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY PABST BLUE RIBBON TOP 10 THROUGH 20 GAMES

Jesper Svensson +670 Jakob Butturff +614 EJ Tackett +584 Tommy Jones +576 Kyle Troup +568 Kristopher Prather +563 Patrick Hanrahan +525 AJ Johnson +521 William Svensson +520 Ronnie Russell +476

View the full PBA World Championship presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon standings

GUARANTEED RATE PBA WORLD SERIES OF BOWLING XIII STREAMING AND TV SCHEDULE

Qualifying and match play – Mar. 9-11 on FloBowling

PBA World Championship presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon – Mar. 13, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

PBA Cheetah Championship – Mar. 14, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Scorpion Championship – Mar. 15, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Shark Championship – Mar. 16, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Collegiate Invitational presented by Storm – Mar. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1