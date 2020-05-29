Log inRegister Edit My Profile

TNBA President Dewann Clark: The Bowlers Journal Interview

by Bob Johnson ago0

It has been said that there never was a person more qualified and prepared to be President of the United States than George H.W. Bush. When it comes to the presidency of The National Bowling Association, the same could be said of Dewann Clark, who began his ascendancy to TNBA’s highest office when he was selected as one of just eight “youth leaders” to attend the association’s annual convention while still in school.

In this debut video edition of The Bowlers Journal Podcast, Clark talks with BJI’s Bob Johnson about how bowling saved him from going down a calamitous path that so many of his friends took, how he was able to become the first African-American to join the Greater Los Angeles Junior All-Star Traveling League and later be named director of that prestigious league, a special bowling center that served as a beacon of light in the aftermath of the 1992 riots sparked by the acquittal of police officers in the Rodney King beating case, how TNBA serves as a model of civility amidst the present-day unrest ignited by the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis, and much more.

You’ll also want to hear Clark’s stories about three of the bowlers he coached in the GLAJAS Traveling League: Mark Baker, Randy Pedersen and George Branham III.

View Parts 1 and 2 of the interview below.

Part 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qsTl1TLNkao

Part 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bfzg9p_GaVI

Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

