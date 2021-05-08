Three of Four Finalists Determined at 2021 Intercollegiate Team Championships

WYOMING, Mich. – The title match in the women’s division is set at the 2021 Intercollegiate Team Championships, while one more round is necessary to complete the men’s final.

Wichita State will bowl North Carolina A&T in the women’s title match Saturday at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex, while Wichita State and Emmanuel will compete for the final spot in the men’s title tilt to join St. Ambrose in the quest for the Helmer Cup.

The women’s and men’s title matches will be taped Saturday and air on Tuesdays in May and June on CBS Sports Network. The women’s ITC show will air May 25 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, while the men’s ITC final will air June 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Both Wichita State and North Carolina A&T went undefeated in match play on Thursday and Friday to advance to the finals.

Wichita State defeated Wisconsin-Whitewater for a second time in the double-elimination bracket to make its first trip to the finals since 2016, 4-2. The Shockers will be looking for the women’s program’s 10th ITC title.

North Carolina A&T followed a similar path, besting McKendree for a second time to advance to the finals, 4.5-1.5. The Aggies won the ITC in 2015 in their lone championship-round appearance.

In the men’s division, St. Ambrose collected four victories on its way to the title match and eliminated McKendree in Friday’s final round, 4-1. The Fighting Bees are looking for the program’s first ITC title.

Emmanuel was undefeated heading into Friday’s final round, but lost to Wichita State, 4-1, to set up an additional match Saturday at 7 a.m. Eastern. The winner in the final best-of-seven Baker match before the championship round will face St. Ambrose for the title.

The title match will be a best-of-five Baker match.

The 2021 event kicked off Thursday, with a 12-game Baker block determining seeding for the bracket for the top 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams in the country. The opening round of match play took place Thursday, with all teams returning Friday to the Spectrum Entertainment Complex.

Teams qualified for the ITC through four sectional qualifiers held throughout the country in April. Teams had to place in the top four in their respective sectional over 40 Baker games to advance.

For more information on the Intercollegiate Team Championships, visit BOWL.com/ITC.

INTERCOLLEGIATE TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Spectrum Entertainment Complex, Wyoming, Mich.

Friday’s Results



MEN’S RESULTS

Second Round

Winners Bracket

Wichita State def. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 4-1

Emmanuel def. Calumet, 4-3

Mount Mercy def. Webber International, 4-2

St. Ambrose def. St. Francis-Illinois, 4-3



Elimination bracket

Indiana Tech def. Pikeville, 4-0

William Penn def. Lindenwood, 4-3

McKendree def. Martin Methodist, 4-0

Midland def. Lawrence Tech, 4-3

Third Round

Elimination bracket

Indiana Tech def. Calumet, 4-2

William Penn def. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 4-0

McKendree def. St. Francis-Ill., 4-3

Midland def. Webber International, 4-2

Fourth Round

Winners bracket

Emmanuel def. Wichita State, 4-0

St. Ambrose def. Mount Mercy, 4-1

Elimination bracket

Indiana Tech def. William Penn, 4-0

McKendree def. Midland, 4-3

Fifth Round

Elimination bracket

Wichita State def. Indiana Tech, 4-3

McKendree def. Mount Mercy, 4-0

Sixth Round

Bracket finals

Wichita State def. Emmanuel, 4-1

St. Ambrose def. McKendree, 4-1

Seventh Round

(will take place Saturday at 7 a.m. Eastern)

Emmanuel vs. Wichita State

Title Match

(will be taped Saturday and air on CBS Sports Network on June 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern)

St. Ambrose vs. Emmanuel/Wichita State

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Second Round

Winners Bracket

Mount Mercy def. Mount St. Mary’s, 4-2

North Carolina A&T def. McKendree, 4.5-2.5

Wichita State def. Louisiana Tech, 4-3

Wisconsin-Whitewater def. Monmouth, 4-2



Elimination bracket

Stephen F. Austin def. Delaware State, 4-2

Newman def. St. Ambrose, 4-2

Baker def. Lawrence Tech, 4-1

Maryville def. Lincoln Memorial, 4-1

Third Round

Elimination bracket

McKendree def. Stephen F. Austin, 4-1

Newman def. Mount St. Mary’s, 4-1

Baker def. Monmouth, 4-3

Louisiana Tech def. Maryville, 4.5-3.5

Fourth Round

Winners bracket

North Carolina A&T def. Mount Mercy, 4-2

Wichita State def. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 4-1

Elimination bracket

McKendree def. Newman, 4-0

Louisiana Tech def. Baker, 4-0

Fifth Round

Elimination bracket

McKendree def. Mount Mercy, 4.5-3.5

Wisconsin-Whitewater def. Louisiana Tech, 4-2

Sixth Round

Bracket finals

North Carolina A&T def. McKendree, 4.5-1.5

Wichita State def. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 4-2

Title Match

(will be taped Saturday and air on CBS Sports Network on May 25 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern)

North Carolina A&T vs. Wichita State