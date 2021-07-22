Three New Team USA Athletes Join USBC Board of Directors, Four Incumbent Directors Return

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kendra Cameron-Curry, Brittni LaGeorge and Ron Mohr have been elected as new athlete representatives to the United States Bowling Congress Board of Directors.

The three new board members will start their terms Aug. 1, 2021. They fill newly created seats for Team USA athletes on the USBC Board of Directors to meet new requirements from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

Cameron-Curry’s initial term is for one year, while LaGeorge and Mohr will serve three-year terms.

Cameron-Curry, from St. Cloud, Florida, is a USBC Hall of Famer and spent five years as a Team USA member (1995-1998, 2010). She captured a gold medal in team competition and bronze in trios at the 1997 PANAM Bowling Adult Championships and was the runner-up at the 1995 QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup.

She is a two-time Professional Women’s Bowling Association champion, four-time USBC Women’s Championships titlist and currently works as the Regional Director of Bowling for Aloma Bowling Centers.

LaGeorge, from Nashville, Tennessee, is a five-time Team USA member (2011, 2013-2016) and three-time member of Junior Team USA (2009-2011). She won two gold medals (doubles and team) at the 2009 PANAM Bowling Youth Championships and a silver medal in singles at the 2010 International Bowling Federation Youth Championships. She won the 2014 USBC Team USA Trials and finished third later that year at the World Cup.

The 2008 Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow serves as the Assistant Director of Student Services at Vanderbilt University, where she was a four-time National Tenpin Coaches Association All-American from 2009-2012.

Mohr, from Las Vegas, is a three-time Team USA member (1989, 1991, 1998) and has represented Senior Team USA in each of the four editions of the International Bowling Federation Senior Championships, collecting 14 medals, including eight golds.

The Professional Bowlers Association Hall of Famer is an 11-time PBA50 titlist and two-time PBA60 champion. Before joining the PBA50 Tour, Mohr had a 25-year career as an Air Traffic Control Specialist for the Federal Aviation Administration in Anchorage, Alaska.

In addition to the three new members, Josie Barnes of Hermitage, Tennessee, was reelected to a second three-year term as a Team USA Director. Barnes is a current and nine-time Team USA member and serves as the associate head coach for Vanderbilt’s women’s bowling team.

USBC Bylaws, in accordance with USOPC requirements as the National Governing Body of the sport, state at least 33.3% of the USBC Board of Directors must be comprised of Team USA athletes, who are to be elected by Team USA athletes.

Three additional incumbents also will rejoin the USBC Board of Directors starting Aug. 1, 2021.

USBC President Melissa McDaniel of Raleigh, North Carolina, was elected to return by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee. McDaniel is the youth director and head coach for Buffaloe Lanes Family Bowling Centers.

The National Bowling Association reappointed Cornell M. Jackson of Kilmarnock, Virginia, to serve a three-year term on the USBC Board of Directors. Jackson worked professionally as a computer systems analyst with the University of District Columbia before retiring and is a Life Member and TNBA Hall of Fame member.

The Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America reappointed BPAA President Jim Decker of Rohnert Park, California, to the USBC Board of Directors. Decker owns and operates Double Decker Lanes and is a second-generation proprietor with more than 45 years of experience in the industry.

For more information on the USBC Board of Directors, visit BOWL.com/About.