Texas Bowler Selected as 2021 Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow

ARLINGTON, Texas - Katharina Mente of Keller, Texas, has been chosen by the International Bowling Campus Youth Committee as the Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow for 2021.

The prestigious award recognizes the star qualities of a female high school senior or college student, including accomplishments on the lanes, academic achievement and community service. Mente will receive a $6,000 scholarship as this year's award recipient.

Mente, an 18-year-old senior at Keller High School, exemplifies the above qualities in perfect balance, excelling in the classroom in a variety of Advanced Placement classes, as one of the area's top youth bowlers and in a volunteer role, all while preparing for a career in the medical field.

"I feel very honored, and it means a lot to see everything I've worked for starting to pay off," said Mente, a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society and German National Honor Society. "This gives me a lot of confidence heading into college and shows there are great things ahead for me."

Mente's skills on the lanes and pursuit of a career in the medical field have led her to Tulane University in New Orleans. She signed a letter of intent in January and is ready to embark on her career with the Green Wave. She will compete on the bowling team, and her academic focus will be on health and wellness, ultimately putting her on a pre-med track.

Her own experience dealing with psoriasis, an autoimmune disorder that affects 125 million people worldwide, has helped her connect with many people, and it has been influential in setting her career path in motion.

Over the past year, she has come to terms with her condition and realized there are many more people in the bowling community who suffer from it in various degrees, including one of her bowling coaches, past Professional Bowlers Association Tour Rookie of the Year Paul Fleming, who was forced to stop competing professionally because of how it affected his fingers.

Mente hopes her new perspective and future research will help find healthier and more effective treatments for psoriasis.

Within the local bowling community, she has been influenced by a talented group of standouts that includes USBC Hall of Famers Carolyn Dorin-Ballard and Del Ballard, along with Fleming.

She also has worked with the team at Mental Management Systems in nearby Flower Mound, Texas, to make sure her game is as strong mentally as it is physically.

Competitively, she has served as the captain of her high school bowling team, found success at local, regional and national youth events and recently was honored as the 2020 North Central Texas USBC Bowler of the Year, along with induction into the Texas State Hall of Honor, also in 2020.

Mente has been active as a youth director for both the North Central Texas USBC and Texas State USBC Association, contributing many ideas to help promote youth bowling, while also being instrumental in fundraising efforts.

As she prepares to head to New Orleans for the next phase of her bowling and academic careers, Mente is excited to add to the solid foundation she has built.

"I'm going to one of the best schools in the nation, and I am very excited to be a part of that tradition, along with being part of such an up-and-coming bowling program," Mente said. "It's the right place for me, and I'm hopeful and thankful for all the good things that will come as part of the experience."

Mente will be recognized in April during the virtual 2021 USBC Convention.

This year's award ceremony, which includes a variety of awards for youth and adult bowlers, will take place virtually April 28 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Eastern.

A similar presentation will be held at the same time April 27 for award winners from 2020. The 2020 Convention was canceled due to COVID-19.

Caroline Thesier of Mooresville, North Carolina, who won the U17 title at the 2019 Junior Gold Championships, was the 2020 Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow.

USBC Hall of Fame member Betty Kuczynski was the first Alberta E. Crowe Star of Tomorrow winner in 1961. Other hall of famers to receive the award are Joy Abel (1962), Judy Soutar (1963), Mildred Ignizio (1967), Susie Reichley (1969), Cheryl Robinson (1970), Donna Adamek (1975), Nikki Gianulias (1978), Tish Johnson (1980), Lynda (Norry) Barnes (1988) and Liz Johnson (1993).

Visit BOWL.com/ScholarshipsAwards for more information on scholarship opportunities for youth bowlers.

ALBERTA E. CROWE STAR OF TOMORROW AWARD WINNERS

Year, winner, hometown

1961 Betty Kuczynski, Cicero, Ill.

1962 Joy Abel, Lansing, Ill.

1963 Judy Soutar, Leawood, Kan.

1964 Ann Bosworth, Belleville, Ill.

1965 Karen Linton, El Paso, Texas

1966 Betty Jo Crow, Fairway, Kan.

1967 Mildred Ignizio, Rochester, N.Y.

1968 Pamela Carver, Phoenix, Ariz.

1969 Janice Sue Reichley, Dallas

1970 Cheryl Robinson, Destrehan, La.

1971 Rosalyn Raab, San Antonio, Texas

1972 Karen Gustafson, Sunland, Calif.

1973 Leslie Ferris, Arlington, Va.

1974 Pam Dusek, Ontario, Calif.

1975 Donna Adamek, Apple Valley, Calif.

1976 Regina Loveall, Amarillo, Texas

1977 Kathy Kirst, San Antonio, Texas

1978 Nikki Gianulias, Vallejo, Calif.

1979 Audrey Gable, Whitehall, Pa.

1980 Tish Johnson, Panorama City, Calif.

1981 Shelley Johnson, Toledo, Ohio

1982 Vicki Parker, Pelham, N.H.

1983 Laura Dulisse, Blauvelt, N.Y.

1984 Kristine Gross, Citrus Heights, Calif.

1985 Becky Kregling, Stratford, Conn.

1986 Lori Benge, Wichita, Kan.

1987 Dionne Lee, Modesto, Calif.

1988 Lynda Norry, Concord, Calif.

1989 Stefanie Marek, Wilmington, Del.

1990 Kelly Everding, Arvada, Colo.

1991 Laura Ross, Mahwah, N.J.

1992 Kari Murph, Dayton, Ohio

1993 Elizabeth Johnson, Niagara Falls, N.Y.

1994 Pamela Inloes, Modesto, Calif.

1995 Kassy Hyman, Dyer, Ind.

1996 Michelle Ewald, St. Clair Shores, Mich.

1997 Kimberly Claus, Mesquite, Texas

1998 Diandra Hyman, Dyer, Ind.

1999 Amy Rocco, Phoenix

2000 Robin Crawford, Hendersonville, Tenn.

2001 Melissa Bellinder, Fullerton, Calif.

2002 Anita Manns, Austin, Texas

2003 Lindsey Coulles, Centerville, Ohio

2004 Amanda Burgoyne, Newport, Minn.

2005 Cassandra Leuthold, Blackhawk, S.D.

2006 Josie Earnest, Vandalia, Ill.

2007 Joi Bell, Pflugerville, Texas

2008 Brittni Hamilton, Webster, N.Y.

2009 Ricki Williams, Wichita, Kan.

2010 Heather D'Errico, Rochester, N.Y.

2011 Nicole Mosesso, Centerville, Ohio

2012 Megan Buja, Rockford, Ill.

2013 Melanie Hannon, Cheektowaga, N.Y.

2014 Melanie Crawford, Plano, Texas

2015 Emma Kuhn, Texas City, Texas

2016 Gazmine Mason, Cranston, R.I.

2017 Natalie Koprowitz, Girard, Ill.

2018 Crystal Singh, Coral Springs, Fla.

2019 Mabel Cummins, Elburn, Ill.

2020 Caroline Thesier, Mooresville, N.C.

2021 Katharina Mente, Keller, Texas