Team USA Roster Selected for IBF Para Bowling and IBF Masters World Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas - Athletes for the inaugural 2021 International Bowling Federation Para Bowling World Championships and IBF Masters (formerly Senior) World Championships have been selected by the United States Bowling Congress National Selection Committee.

The events will take place at the Dubai International Bowling Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in November in conjunction with the IBF Super World Championships.

The committee selected two men and two women to represent Team USA in the W1 category of the IBF Para World Championships (Nov. 12-16). Team USA representatives will be Eddy Hutchens of Franktown, Colorado; Shawn Beam of Burleson, Texas; Emma (Toodie) Perry of Bakersfield, California; and Debra Freed of Framingham, Massachusetts. These participants will compete for medals in singles, doubles and mixed team.

The W1 Para/Amputee Classification incorporates all wheelchair classifications. It includes leg amputees, cerebral palsy (with functional hands), and Les Autres athletes with mobility disfunction. All must compete from a wheelchair and follow the rules of play and modified rules established for this discipline.

Representing Team USA on the men's side at the IBF Masters World Championships will be Chris Barnes of Denton, Texas; Parker Bohn III of Jackson, New Jersey; Tom Hess of Granger, Iowa; and Bob Learn Jr. of Columbia, Tennessee. The women's roster will include Debbie Ayers of La Mesa, California; Tracy Calfee of Flat Rock, North Carolina; Tish Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Sharon Powers of Lakewood, Colorado. Medals will be awarded for singles, doubles, team, mixed team and most valuable athlete/federation.

For more information on Team USA, visit BOWL.com/TeamUSA.