Tammy Turner Elected to USBC Hall of Fame

ARLINGTON, Texas - Tammy Turner of West Palm Beach, Florida, has been elected to the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame and is the final addition to a four-person 2022 induction class.

She will join Bo Goergen of Midland, Michigan (Outstanding USBC Performance), Bill Allen of Orlando, Florida (Veterans), and Roger Zeller of San Antonio (Meritorious Service), who were elected by the USBC Hall of Fame Committee in October.

The induction ceremony will take place April 27 during the 2022 USBC Convention in Las Vegas.

Allen and Zeller both will be inducted posthumously, as they died in 1992 and 1997, respectively.

Turner was the only woman on this year's Superior Performance ballot, which also featured five men. The category is voted on by a panel of USBC Hall of Fame members, veteran bowling writers and members of the USBC Board of Directors, and a minimum of 70% of the votes is required for election.

The men's ballot included Dave Ferraro of Kingston, New York; Bryan Goebel of Shawnee, Kansas; Wes Malott of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Randy Pedersen of Orlando, Florida; and Mike Scroggins of Amarillo, Texas. None of the men were elected for 2022.

Turner, a 51-year-old right-hander, excelled collegiately with West Texas A&M, internationally with Team USA and then on the Professional Women's Bowling Association Tour during the 1990s, before back surgery late in the decade derailed her professional career.

She was the 1994 PWBA Rookie of the Year and went on to earn four PWBA Tour titles in her first three seasons, including a pair of victories in 1996.

Though she left the tour for good in 2002, she remained in the national spotlight as a regular participant at the USBC Women's Championships, where she collected more than a dozen top-10 finishes and two Classic Team titles through 2013.

With the PWBA Tour on hiatus from 2003-2014, competitive opportunities for women were limited, but Turner capitalized on one in 2009, when she burst back onto the sport's top tier with a win at the 2009 U.S. Women's Open for her first major title. She was the runner-up at the U.S. Women's Open in 1998 and finished second at the USBC Queens in 1996.

Along with the 2022 inductees, the six members of the 2020 class and four members of the 2021 USBC Hall of Fame class also are awaiting their inductions.

The 2020 class will be enshrined in Las Vegas on the night of April 26, and the inductees for 2021 and 2022 will celebrate with a separate ceremony April 27. Both will take place at The Orleans Hotel & Casino as part of the 2022 USBC Convention and Annual Meeting.

The 10 waiting individuals were scheduled for induction in 2020 and 2021, before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 Convention in Las Vegas, along with all supporting activities and events. The 2021 Convention was held virtually, and inductions were delayed to 2022.

The 2020 class includes Marianne DiRupo of Succasunna, New Jersey, and Patrick Allen of Garfield, New Jersey, in the Superior Performance category, Patrick Healey Jr. of Niagara Falls, New York (USBC Outstanding Performance), Bob Learn Jr. of Erie, Pennsylvania (Veterans), and Andrew Cain of Phoenix and Jim Zebehazy of Leesburg, Florida (both in Meritorious Service).

The 2021 class includes Sandra Jo Shiery of Coldwater, Michigan, and Mark Williams of Beaumont, Texas, in the Superior Performance category and the husband-and-wife duo of Bill and Barbara Chrisman of Pleasant View, Utah, the co-founders of Storm Products, Inc., who were elected by the committee in the Meritorious Service category. They will be the seventh husband and wife overall to be inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame.

Through 2019, there are 432 members of the USBC Hall of Fame - 223 in Superior Performance, 120 in Meritorious Service, 51 in Veterans, 22 in Pioneer and 16 in Outstanding USBC Performance.

The USBC Hall of Fame was created in 2005 by merging the former American Bowling Congress and Women's International Bowling Congress Halls of Fame.