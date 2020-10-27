Tackett Donates $10,000 to Fight Against Epilepsy

EJ Tackett, who recently saw his first signature bowling ball, the limited-edition MOTIV VIP, released, also made news off the lanes when he made a $10,000 donation to the Epilepsy Foundation.

The donation was made in support of his 24-year-old brother, Zac, who lives with the disorder.

Tackett donated $1 from each ball sold to the foundation. In addition, his sponsor, BowlerX, donated 100% of the proceeds from its pre-sales.

For years, Tackett has been adamant about finding a big way to give back. When he was given the opportunity with the creation of the MOTIV VIP, his priority was committing $1 from every ball sale to a charitable organization. After discussing it with Zac, the brothers decided on the Epilepsy Foundation as the stepping-stone for their efforts to give back.

“I’m so grateful to BowlerX for their collaboration on this effort, which has allowed me to give back to a cause that’s near and dear to my heart because of my brother,” said Tackett. “The response from people I’m associated with and our bowling community has been better than we could have ever imagined. Anything I can do toward finding a cure for epilepsy, I’m going to try my best to do.”

In 2019, Zac had his first seizure in six years while behind the wheel of his car. He came out of the accident with a few scratches and the loss of his driver’s license for a brief time. Following the accident, his doctors adjusted his medication, and he has been able to control his seizures and drive again.

On Thursday, EJ was scheduled to participate in the Epilepsy Foundation’s “Stream for Epilepsy,” which brings together online content creators to do what they love while raising funds and awareness for epilepsy.

Tackett and the Epilepsy Foundation’s Chief Development Officer, Geoff DeLizzio, were to play the “PBA Bowling” game together while broadcasting live to the Epilepsy Foundation’s Twitch channel. During the stream, Tackett planned to discuss his brother’s experience with epilepsy and his new bowling ball, and to present the $10,000 check to the Foundation.

Noted DeLizzio: “Now more than ever, getting a donation like this is amazing. We are so touched and grateful to EJ and BowlerX for their support of our cause. This generous donation will help us continue to fund our work in research, education, advocacy and programs for families impacted by epilepsy.”