Svensson Sizzles in Michigan with 254 Average in ‘Best of the Best’ Event

BY JEF GOODGER

Averages 254 to outpace his closest competitor by 90 pins

Jackson, Mich.—Through 12 games of qualifying of THE STORM CUP: David Small’s Best of the Best Championship, 10-time PBA Tour champion Jesper Svensson holds a 90-pin lead over second-place Packy Hanrahan entering Round of 24 qualifying. Kyle Troup is third, five pins behind Hanrahan. Nick Pate and Brad Miller round out the top five.

EJ Tackett, two days after finishing second in the U.S. Open, qualified 10th with the help of a 300 game in the penultimate game of qualifying. Jake Peters, who finished fifth in the U.S. Open, rolled 235 in the final game of qualifying to claim the 24th spot.

The other three players who made it to the U.S. Open stepladder finals missed the cut. Anthony Simonsen finished 29th, Jason Belmonte was 33rd and AJ Johnson finished 44th.

The top 24 players advanced to Round of 24 qualifying and will bowl four games beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET before a cut to the top 16. Those players will bowl two more games and cut to the top eight, who will bowl two final games of qualifying to determine the four players competing in the stepladder finals.

TOP 10 THROUGH 12 GAMES

Jesper Svensson +659 Packy Hanrahan +569 Kyle Troup +564 Nick Pate +527 Brad Miller +515 DJ Archer +511 Tom Smallwood +496 Dom Barrett +485 Anthony Neuer +478 EJ Tackett +475

View the full THE STORM CUP: David Small's Best of the Best standings

THE STORM CUP: David Small’s Best of the Best Remaining Schedule

JAX60 – Jackson, Mich.

All rounds streamed live on FloBowling

Wednesday, February 9

10 a.m. ET – Round of 24 (4 games)

1:30 p.m. ET – Round of 16 (2 games)

3:30 p.m. ET – Round of 8 (2 games)

6:30 p.m. ET – Stepladder Finals