Several Reasons Cited for Postponement of New Mexico Open

The 17th New Mexico Open, originally scheduled for mid-August at Tenpins & More in Rio Rancho, N.M., has been postponed due to the many uncertainties caused by the pandemic, along with the various and differing state government responses to it.

"We have a record 226 entries on July 29,” said tournament organizer Steve Mackie. "It was necessary to hold off because of many factors, not the least of which being that all but three New Mexico Centers, run by military bases, have been closed continuously since mid-March with no clear indication yet when they will be re-opened to the public.

"It would be unfair to expect our New Mexico bowlers, who traditionally make up a third of the field, to compete with most having not thrown a ball in over 140 days,” Mackie added. “On top of this, the state still has a required 14-day quarantine for visitors — the other 70 percent of entrants — in addition to some other states recently initiating their own travel restrictions.”

Major sponsors remain on board, including 900 Global and 3G, Miller Lite, Shamrock Foods and Principal Financial Group, along with more than two dozen local and national companies, including the Pitre Kia, Buick, GMC dealership located south of the bowling center.

Pitre is offering a new car for a 300 game during the top-four stepladder finals, to be streamed live by Craig Elliott's BowlStreamTV.com when the tournament is rescheduled.