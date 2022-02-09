Sectional Assignments Determined for 2022 Intercollegiate Team Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The shift toward postseason play, and first steps in making a run at the coveted Helmer Cup, are in sight for collegiate bowling programs with the announcement of sectional assignments for the 2022 Intercollegiate Team Championships.

The four sectional qualifiers will take place March 12-13 at Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois; USA Bowl in Dallas; Poelking Lanes South in Dayton, Ohio; and Smyrna Bowling Center in Smyrna, Tennessee.

The top four men’s teams and top four women’s teams from each sectional will advance to the ITC, which will be held at Addison’s Stardust Bowl from April 20-23.

The Wichita State men and women swept the ITC titles in 2021, and the Shockers finished the 2021-2022 United States Bowling Congress Collegiate regular season as the top-ranked team in each division. Both teams will make their way to USA Bowl for the sectional in Dallas.

The ITC victories in 2021 marked the 12th and 10th national titles for the men’s and women’s programs, respectively.

The complete men’s and women’s Intercollegiate Team Championships Sectional Qualifier field (teams listed in alphabetical order):

MEN

Addison Sectional

Adrian, Bowling Green State, Calumet, Huntington, Judson, Lawrence Tech, Lourdes, Marian-Wisconsin, Mount Mercy, Northwestern Ohio, Purdue, Rochester, Rock Valley, St. Ambrose, Thomas More, Viterbo, Waldorf, William Penn, Wisconsin-La Crosse, Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Dallas Sectional

Arizona State, California State-Fresno, California-Davis, Drury, Grand Canyon, Grand View, Iowa Central CC, Iowa Western CC, Kansas Wesleyan, Midland, Nevada-Las Vegas, Newman, Oklahoma Christian, Ottawa-Kansas, Peru State, San Jose State, Spring Hill, Webber International, Wichita State

Dayton Sectional

Davenport, Madonna, Marian-Indiana, McKendree, Muskingum, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Notre Dame-Ohio, Robert Morris-Pennsylvania, Saint Vincent, Saint Xavier, Siena Heights, Spring Arbor, St. Francis-Illinois, SUNY-Stony Brook, Tennessee Southern, Trine, Walsh, William Paterson

Smyrna Sectional

Aquinas, Baker, Belmont Abbey, Campbellsville, Concordia, Culver-Stockton, Emmanuel, Florida State, Indiana Tech, Life, Lincoln Memorial, Lindenwood, Midway, Pikeville, Savannah College of Art and Design-Atlanta, Savannah College of Art and Design-Savannah, Southeastern Illinois, Tennessee Wesleyan, Tusculum, University of the Cumberlands, Wright State

WOMEN

Addison Sectional

Adrian, Alma, Calumet, Clarke, Duquesne, Huntington, Judson, Lawrence Tech, Lewis, Louisiana Tech, Lourdes, Marian-Wisconsin, Mount Mercy, Rock Valley, St. Ambrose, Viterbo, William Penn, Wisconsin-Whitewater

Dallas Sectional

College of Saint Mary, Grand View, Iowa Central CC, Kansas Wesleyan, Midland, Morningside, Newman, Oklahoma Christian, Ottawa-Kansas, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin, Tulane, Webber International, Wichita State

Dayton Sectional

Davenport, Delaware State, Madonna, Marian-Indiana, McKendree, Muskingum, Notre Dame-Ohio, Ohio State, Rio Grande, Sacred Heart, Saint Xavier, Spring Arbor, St. Francis-Illinois, Tennessee Southern, Trine, Walsh

Smyrna Sectional

Baker, Campbellsville, Concordia, Culver-Stockton, Emmanuel, Indiana Tech, Lindenwood, Maryville, Mount St. Mary’s, North Carolina A&T, Pikeville, Savannah College of Art and Design-Atlanta, Savannah College of Art and Design-Savannah, Union, University of the Cumberlands, Wright State

Sectional assignments are based on Team Ranking System (TRS) points earned during the season. USBC Collegiate attempts to place no more than two of the top eight schools, and no more than four of the top 16 schools, in a sectional, based on the final TRS totals.

The sectional format returns to 64 Baker games in 2022, with 32 games taking place each day. Total pinfall will determine which teams advance to the ITC.

The four hosting centers also will hold qualifying for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships on March 11. Competitors at each sectional location will bowl six games, with 24 men and 24 women – the top four men and top four women at each sectional, plus eight additional individuals based on field size – advancing to the national singles event.

The ISC also will be held at Stardust Bowl, with competition getting underway April 18.

Registration for the singles sectional qualifier will open Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. Eastern and close March 4 at 6 p.m. Eastern. Student-athletes can register at BOWL.com/ISC.

Select pairs at each sectional qualifier will be broadcast live at BowlTV.com. BowlTV also will cover all qualifying and match-play rounds at the ITC and ISC.

The finals of the ITC and ISC will be taped for broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

For more information on the Intercollegiate Team Championships, visit BOWL.com/ITC.