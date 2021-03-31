Sectional Assignments Announced for 2021 Intercollegiate Team Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas - The sectional assignments for the 2021 Intercollegiate Team Championships were announced Wednesday.



The four sectional qualifiers will take place April 16-18 at Smyrna Bowling Center in Smyrna, Tennessee; Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois; Poelking Lanes South in Dayton, Ohio; and USA Bowl in Dallas.



The top four men's and top four women's teams from each sectional will advance to the ITC, which will be held May 5-8 at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex in Wyoming, Michigan.



The Calumet men and Mount Mercy women finished the 2020-2021 United States Bowling Congress Collegiate season as the top-ranked teams in their respective divisions and will be headed to the Addison sectional.



The 2020-2021 season will mark the third time Calumet has finished the regular season in the top spot for the men's division. Mount Mercy finished the regular season as the top-ranked team in the women's division for the first time in program history.



The complete men's and women's Intercollegiate Team Championships Sectional Qualifier field (teams listed in alphabetical order):



MEN

Smyrna Sectional

Adrian, Bethel-Tennessee, Cornerstone, Culver-Stockton, Emmanuel, Hastings, Marian-Indiana, McKendree, Midway, Missouri Baptist, Muskingum, Ottawa-Kansas, Rio Grande, Savannah College of Art and Design-Savannah, Shawnee State, Siena Heights, St. Francis-Illinois, Thomas More, Tusculum, University of the Cumberlands, Vincennes, Walsh, Webber International



Addison Sectional

Aquinas, Baker, Calumet, Clarke, Coe, Davenport, Grand View, Hawkeye CC, Indiana Tech, Judson, Lewis, Lincoln Memorial, Mount Mercy, Northwestern Ohio, Saint Xavier, Upper Iowa, Viterbo, Waldorf, Wartburg, William Penn



Dayton Sectional

Bowling Green State, Concordia, Huntington, Lawrence Tech, Lourdes, Madonna, Marian-Wisconsin, Notre Dame-Ohio, Olivet, Pikeville, Robert Morris-Pennsylvania, Rochester, Spring Arbor, St. Ambrose, Tennessee Wesleyan, Trine, Wisconsin-Whitewater, Wright State



Dallas Sectional

Arizona State, Barton CC, Campbellsville, Central Missouri, Drury, Houston, Iowa Central CC, Iowa Western CC, Kansas Wesleyan, Lindenwood, Martin Methodist, Midland, Morningside, Newman, Oklahoma Christian, Spring Hill, Texas-San Antonio, West Texas A&M, Wichita State



WOMEN

Smyrna Sectional

Adrian, Bethel-Tennessee, Emmanuel, Kentucky Wesleyan, Maryville, McKendree, Mount St. Mary's, Muskingum, North Carolina A&T, Ottawa-Kansas, Savannah College of Art and Design-Savannah, Shawnee State, St. Francis-Illinois, Tusculum, University of the Cumberlands, Webber International



Addison Sectional

Alma, Aquinas, Baker, Calumet, Clarke, Grand View, Hawkeye CC, Indiana Tech, Judson, Lewis, Lincoln Memorial, Mount Mercy, Northwestern Ohio, Saint Xavier, Viterbo, Waldorf, William Penn, Wisconsin-Whitewater



Dayton Sectional

Concordia, Delaware State, Duquesne, Huntington, Lawrence Tech, Lourdes, Madonna, Monmouth, Northern Kentucky, Notre Dame-Ohio, Pikeville, Spring Arbor, St. Ambrose, Trine, Union, Wright State



Dallas Sectional

Alabama-Birmingham, Campbellsville, Columbia College of Missouri, Iowa Central CC, Lindenwood, Louisiana Tech, Martin Methodist, Midland, Morningside, Newman, Oklahoma Christian, Stephen F. Austin, West Texas A&M, Wichita State



Sectional assignments are based on Team Ranking System (TRS) points earned during the season. USBC Collegiate attempts to place no more than two of the top eight schools and no more than four of the top 16 schools in a sectional based on the final TRS totals.



The sectional format for 2021 will consist of 20 Baker games each day for a total of 40 games, with total pinfall determining which teams advance to the ITC.



The four hosting centers also will conduct qualifying sessions for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships on April 16. Student-athletes at each of the four sectionals will bowl six games, with 24 men and 24 women - the top four men and top four women at each sectional, plus eight additional individuals based on field size - advancing to the national singles event, which will begin May 3 at the Spectrum Entertainment Complex.



Registration for the ISC sectional qualifier will open Monday, April 5 at 11 a.m. Eastern and close April 12 at 6 p.m. Eastern. Student-athletes can register at BOWL.com/ISC.



Each sectional qualifier and qualifying and match-play rounds at the ITC and ISC will be broadcast live on BowlTV.com.



The start of the 2020-2021 USBC Collegiate season was postponed until January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 sectional qualifiers and ITC and ISC will follow strict procedures and protocols to ensure student-athlete and staff safety. To view the ITC document, click here. For the singles procedures and protocols, click here.



For more information on the Intercollegiate Team Championships, visit BOWL.com/ITC.