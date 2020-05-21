RSCVA Forced to Implement Cost-Cutting Measures

The Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority — which owns the National Bowling Stadium, Reno Events Center, Reno-Sparks Convention Center and Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center — has been forced to furlough employees, implement pay cuts and encourage early retirements as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty-five of 55 positions were furloughed, according to RSCVA Senior Communication Manager Ben McDonald.

This could have had a significant impact on National Bowling Stadium operations, except for the fact that the RSCVA is contracted with ASM Global to operate the stadium, downtown events center, convention center and livestock center.

ASM Global manages more than 300 stadiums, arenas, convention centers, entertainment districts, theaters, amphitheaters, equestrian centers and recreational centers worldwide. The RSCVA entered into a management agreement with SMG in April 2018, and ASM Global was formed late last year through a merger of SMG and AEG Facilities.