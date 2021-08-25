Ron Mohr Wins PBA60 Dick Weber Classic for 12th Title

By Jill Winters

Jackson, Michigan – Ron Mohr is one of the most prolific senior bowlers and he just added another title to his impressive career.

The PBA Hall of Famer had a pretty perfect Thursday, which included a 300 game in match play, at the 2021 PBA60 Dick Weber Classic. He earned the top spot in the stepladder finals and just waited for his opportunity to get back in the winner’s circle. It just so happens this was the same building where he won his first senior title.

Mohr met John Kirker Jr. who was coming off of three-straight wins against Todd Kjell, Walter Ray Williams Jr. and Robert P. Brown. Kirker seemed to have the championship lanes figured out after rolling clean games of 225, 258 and 258, but the transition got the best of him. Mohr defeated Kirker 207-162 to pick up his third PBA60 title and his 12th PBA/Senior Tour title overall.

The 65-year-old admits he rarely gets emotional, but he did have to fight back some tears after the victory because “you never know when it might be your last.”

“Anytime you win anything with Dick Weber’s name on it, how could you get a greater honor than that,” Mohr said. “He was the Parker Bohn of that era. The perfect ambassador like Parker is right now.”

The former air traffic controller credits his former profession with helping him focus on what is important and staying in the moment. That has benefited him on tour as he has transferred those skills to making rapid decisions as lanes transition. Mohr had bowled several games on the championship pair this week, so he was familiar with their characteristics.

“The key on that pair was to stay deep enough on the right lane and to stay ahead on the left lane,” he said. “That was one of the lowest scores I had bowled all week, but I made eight or nine quality shots and that is generally enough to win.”

He chose to use his Roto Grip RST X-1, which he calls his good news, bad news ball. The ball goes where he throws it and fortunately it all worked out in his favor.

“Who knows how much longer we can be full-time out here and be competitive, so this would be a pretty awesome bookend if that is the way it works out,” the Las Vegas resident said.

2021 PBA60 DICK WEBER CLASSIC FINAL STANDINGS:

Ron Mohr $7,500 John Kirker Jr. $4,000 Robert P. Brown $3,000 Walter Ray Williams Jr. $2,500 Todd Kjell $2,000

View the full standings at PBA60 Dick Weber Classic | PBA

MATCH SCORES

Match 1 –Kirker Jr. def. Kjell 225-166

Match 2 – Kirker Jr. def. Williams Jr. 258-225

Match 3 – Kirker Jr. def. Brown 258-215

Championship match – Mohr def. Kirker Jr. 207-162