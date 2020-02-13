Richmond Raceway to Host PWBA Tour Championship for Fourth Consecutive Year

ARLINGTON, Texas – The 2020 Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour Championship will take place at the Richmond Raceway Complex for the fourth consecutive year, with national tour sponsor QubicaAMF to build out four lanes for the event.

The 2020 PWBA Tour Championship is set for Sept. 7-9 at the historic Old Dominion Building at the Richmond Raceway Complex. The final major of the PWBA Tour season is part of Richmond Raceway’s NASCAR Playoff Race Week.

BowlTV will livestream qualifying rounds on Sept. 7-8, and CBS Sports Network will have live coverage of the PWBA Tour Championship’s semifinal rounds and title match on Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. (Eastern).

“The PWBA Tour Championship has become an integral part of the fan experience for our NASCAR Playoff Race Week,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “The historic Old Dominion Building is a great venue for bowling and race fans, so we look forward to welcoming back the 16 PWBA athletes competing in the world-class PWBA Tour Championship to the Richmond Raceway Complex this fall.”

In addition to building the lanes for the PWBA Tour Championship, QubicaAMF returns as a title sponsor on the 2020 PWBA Tour.

The QubicaAMF PWBA Players Championship, a major event on the PWBA Tour, will be held Aug. 19-23 at Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Florida. This is the third consecutive year QubicaAMF has been the title sponsor of the event.

“QubicaAMF is proud to continue its involvement with the PWBA Tour, which gives women bowlers from throughout the world the opportunity to compete at the highest level,” QubicaAMF Chairman Pat Ciniello said. “Our sponsorship of the PWBA Players Championship and building the lanes for the PWBA Tour Championship are part of our commitment to the sport and helping to showcase these outstanding athletes.”

QubicaAMF is the world’s largest manufacturer of bowling products, with its United States division headquartered in Richmond. It became a title sponsor of the PWBA Tour in 2017.

Richmond Raceway first played host to the PWBA Tour Championship, which brings together the top 16 performers of the season, in 2017. PWBA members who win a PWBA Tour event in 2020 will earn a spot in the PWBA Tour Championship, with the remaining spots in the field filled through the PWBA points list.

Bowling once again will be a major part of Richmond Raceway’s fall race weekend as Go Bowling returns for the third consecutive season as the entitlement sponsor for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race.

The Go Bowling 250, the NXS Regular Season Championship race, is set for Friday, Sept. 11, “under the lights” at Richmond Raceway. The race week continues with the Federated Auto Parts 400, the second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Visit RichmondRaceway.com for more information.

PWBA Tour Championship tickets will go on sale May 31. Tickets are $25 for a three-day pass while individual tickets for the Sept. 9 finals are $20. Tickets for preliminary rounds on Sept. 7-8, which will have two sessions each day, are $10. Visit the Richmond Ticket Office online at RichmondRacewayComplex.com or call 866-455-7223 to purchase tickets.

Visit PWBA.com for more information about the 2020 PWBA Tour season, including news, player profiles and more.