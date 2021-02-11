REGISTRATION SET TO BEGIN FOR 2022 USBC OPEN AND WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Entry fee increases to improve prize fund-to-expense ratios



2022 FAQ

ARLINGTON, Texas - The United States Bowling Congress announced Thursday that registration for the 2022 USBC Open Championships and USBC Women's Championships will open as scheduled in the coming weeks, each with a new fee structure that includes a $15-per-event increase at the Open Championships and $11 at the Women's Championships.

Of the increase at each tournament, 70% will go directly into the respective prize funds. The new fee structure will be the first change at the Open Championships since 2013 and first at the Women's Championships since 2014.

The changes will increase the prize money across the two events by more than $2 million, while also improving the prize fund-to-expense ratios. The Open Championships ratio will improve from 56/44 to 59/41, and the Women's Championships will change from 49/51 to 56/44.

For 2022, the Open Championships will return to the South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, as announced in June 2020, and will run from March 12 until July 3.

Coordinators at the Open Championships since 2019 will have the opportunity to reserve spots for 2022, beginning March 1. The registration portal will open to the public March 29.

The Women's Championships will head to Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois, in 2022 and take place April 24-July 11.

Coordinators at the Women's Championships since 2019 will be able to begin selecting their dates and times for 2022 on March 22, and the registration portal will open to the public on April 19.

The entry fees for the 2022 Open Championships will be $70 per event (team, doubles, singles), plus an optional $15 for all-events, for a $225 total, per bowler. As it has since 2017, the Open Championships includes three average-based divisions.

For all-events, while the entry fee won't change, adjusting the payout ratio back to 1:8 will mean bigger prize amounts for those who finish their nine games above the cash line.

All competition at the 2022 Open Championships will take place at the South Point Bowling Plaza. Team squads will be held at 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., and doubles/singles squads will be at 7 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.

At the Women's Championships, which features four average-based divisions for team competition and six for doubles, singles and all-events, bowlers will pay $55 per event and $15 for the optional all-events, for a $180 total. Since 2014, the fee structure has been $44 per event and $8 for all-events.

Consistent with the Open Championships, 70% of the increase for team, doubles and singles will go to the prize fund, while the entire increase for all-events entries will be added to the respective all-events prize funds.

Because Addison's Stardust Bowl has 84 lanes, there will be fewer squad times at the 2022 Women's Championships. Team competition will take place at 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and doubles/singles squads will run at 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Initially, the 5:30 p.m. squad only will be offered on weekends. It will be a team event on Saturday and a doubles/singles squad on Sunday. Other days may be added based on demand.

Even as the attention begins to turn to the 2022 tournaments, there definitely still will be some loose ends due to the cancellation of the 2020 events and the COVID-19-shortened 2021 editions.

Team captains who originally rolled over their entries from 2020 or 2021 to the 2022 events will be provided a credit toward their 2022 entries. USBC will be providing extra time to pay the difference in entry fees. More details are included in the FAQ document.

For all bowlers still scheduled to compete in 2021, both tournaments are set to kick off as planned, though things might look a little different with social distancing and other CDC-recommended restrictions in place.

The 2021 Open Championships will return to South Point in Las Vegas from May 1-July 18, with team competition taking place at the South Point Bowling Plaza, and doubles/singles being contested at the South Point Bowling Center.

The Women's Championships and USBC Queens will return to the iconic National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, in 2021. The Women's Championships will begin April 23 and conclude July 4, taking a break for the Queens, which will borrow the spotlight from May 12-18.

As a reminder, bowlers who were registered to bowl in 2020 and/or 2021, but unable to compete due to the pandemic, will not lose their consecutive streaks at either event.

Details about safety protocols for each event in 2021 will be published and shared in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Open Championships, visit BOWL.com/OpenChamp.

To learn more about the Women's Championships, check out BOWL.com/WomensChamp.