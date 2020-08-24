Registration Set to Begin for 2021 Team USA Trials

ARLINGTON, Texas - Registration for the 2021 United States Bowling Congress Team USA Trials will begin Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The event tentatively is scheduled to be held at the Gold Coast Bowling Center in Las Vegas from Jan. 2-7, 2021 and again will feature separate divisions for men and women.

The format, location and entry maximums for the 2021 Team USA Trials are subject to change based on the recommended best practices and social-distancing protocols as the start date of the tournament approaches.

USBC intends to operate the event, even if relocation is required, and advises not booking travel (flight and/or hotel) until further details are announced. Specifics will be available on, or before, Nov. 1, 2020.

The entry fee will be $350, and the week also will include the United States National Amateur Bowling Championships.

There are two major changes to the tournament rules potential participants should be aware of prior to registering:

* Any competitor who will be 18 years of age or older as of the completion of the 2021 Team USA Trials will be required to be current with SafeSport prior to registering for the event.

* In order to be eligible for the adult version of Team USA, a competitor must be 18 or older on, or before, Jan. 7, 2021. Those who do not meet that requirement still will be eligible for Junior Team USA.

The format at the Team USA Trials includes five qualifying rounds on five World Bowling oil patterns and a points-based ranking system to determine the champions.

The top bowler of the round will earn one ranking point, second place will earn two points, etc., with the lowest total of ranking points after five rounds determining the men's and women's Team USA Trials champions.

From the 2021 Team USA Trials, the top four men and top four women (by performance and age-eligible), the two U.S. Amateur champions and two men and two women - selected at-large by the National Selection Committee - will qualify for Team USA.

The top four boys and top four girls, by performance, who are age-eligible, along with two boys and two girls selected at-large by the NSC, will be added to the Junior Team USA roster.

They will join the bowlers who qualified in 2020 and were granted an extra year on the teams after the Team USA program went on hiatus due to COVID-19.

For more information about the Team USA Trials, visit BOWL.com/TeamUSATrials. ;

To learn more about SafeSport and confirm or complete training, visit BOWL.com/RVP and log in to the Athlete Safety Portal.