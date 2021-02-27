Qualifying Extended for PBA Bowlero Global Rumble Tournament

PBA Bowlero Global Rumble Tournament Powered by Lanetalk Began March 1

New York, NY – The PBA announced in a tweet Monday that qualifying has been extended to March 21 for the PBA Bowlero Global Rumble powered by Lanetalk. The virtual bowling tournament is open to both amateur and professional bowlers across the world ages 18+ and puts participants in a virtual face-off against competitors at a selection of Bowlero Corp locations and international centers equipped with LaneTalk for a chance to win a first-place prize of $10K. Competition began March 1 and spans 20 countries with a $50K total prize fund. The complete list of participating locations is available at PBA.com/Rumble.

“The PBA and Bowlero are dedicated to growing the sport of bowling at all levels,” said Lev Ekster, Chief Strategy Officer and COO of the PBA. “As bowling centers reopen worldwide, the PBA Bowlero Global Rumble powered by Lanetalk is a unique opportunity to get tens of thousands of bowlers back into their local centers safely, while connecting them with competitors around the world virtually. We’re excited to see who will participate in this augural event and win the $10K Grand Prize.”

The tournament, hosted on the Lanetalk app, will feature four stages of competition within six conferences in the United States and internationally until one champion is crowned for a true global Rumble competition.

Starting next week, the competition begins and progresses throughout the following stages.

Stage 1: Qualifying (March 1-21)

Bowlers have three weeks in the first round of qualifying to bowl their two best consecutive games. Lanetalk will take their best two scores as tournament submission. Bowlers will have up to 99 attempts to improve their score. The top 1,000 bowlers in each USA and international conference will advance to the quarterfinals.

Stage 2: Quarterfinals (March 23-April 5)

The top 6,000 bowlers will have two weeks during the quarterfinals to bowl their two best consecutive games. Lanetalk will take their best two scores as tournament submission. The top 40 bowlers in each USA and international conference will advance to the semi-finals. In the instance, if two or more bowlers have the same score, a one-game roll-match will be played prior to the semi-finals.

Stage 3: Semi-Finals (April 7-13)

The remaining 240 bowlers will have one week and one attempt to submit their two best consecutive scores. The top two bowlers from each USA and international conference will advance to the Grand Finale.

Stage 4: Grand Finale (April 17)

The remaining 12 bowlers will all bowl two consecutive games at the same time simultaneously from their home center. Time to be announced at a later date. The bowler with the highest score will be crowned the first-ever PBA Bowlero Global Rumble Champion and win $10K.

Throughout the tournament, bowlers will be able to follow competitors and view scores at PBA.com/Rumble.