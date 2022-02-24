Qualifiers Determined at 2022 Intercollegiate Singles Championships

ARLINGTON, Texas – The finalists have been determined for the 2022 Intercollegiate Singles Championships with the conclusion of four qualifying events held throughout the United States on Friday.



The national singles competition will feature 24 female and 24 male student-athletes vying for the title in their respective divisions April 18-23 at Stardust Bowl in Addison, Illinois.



Friday’s sectional qualifiers were contested at Poelking Lanes South in Dayton, Ohio; USA Bowl in Dallas; Smyrna Bowling Center in Smyrna, Tennessee; and Stardust Bowl.



Competitors at each location bowled six games, with the top four women and top four men at each qualifier earning an automatic spot at the ISC. The remaining spots were determined based on field size at each location.



On the women’s side, a total of eight student-athletes advanced from Addison, six from Smyrna and five each from Dallas and Dayton. The men’s division advanced eight from Addison, six from Dallas and Smyrna and four from Dayton.



The qualifiers in the men’s division includes (place, athlete, college, pinfall):

Addison – 1, Cameron Crowe, St. Ambrose, 1,369; 2, Daniel Chin, Calumet, 1,342; 3, Rok Kostric, William Penn, 1,337; 4, Jordan Monnens, St. Ambrose, 1,331; 5, Nathan Stubler, St. Ambrose, 1,318; 6, Kai Yamada, Mount Mercy, 1,305; 7, Dakota Solonka, St. Ambrose, 1,299; 8, Dylan Dobran, Calumet, 1,288

– 1, Cameron Crowe, St. Ambrose, 1,369; 2, Daniel Chin, Calumet, 1,342; 3, Rok Kostric, William Penn, 1,337; 4, Jordan Monnens, St. Ambrose, 1,331; 5, Nathan Stubler, St. Ambrose, 1,318; 6, Kai Yamada, Mount Mercy, 1,305; 7, Dakota Solonka, St. Ambrose, 1,299; 8, Dylan Dobran, Calumet, 1,288 Dallas – 1, CJ Petrin, Oklahoma Christian, 1,370; 2, Nick Larsen, Webber International, 1,324; 3, Tyler Synovec, Newman, 1,301; 4, Alec Keplinger, Wichita State, 1,288; 5, Matthew Mesecher, Webber International, 1,283; 6, James McIver, Newman, 1,251

– 1, CJ Petrin, Oklahoma Christian, 1,370; 2, Nick Larsen, Webber International, 1,324; 3, Tyler Synovec, Newman, 1,301; 4, Alec Keplinger, Wichita State, 1,288; 5, Matthew Mesecher, Webber International, 1,283; 6, James McIver, Newman, 1,251 Dayton – 1, Austin Grammar, Webber International, 1,280; 2, Brandon Vallone, William Paterson, 1,237; 3, Seth Gass, McKendree, 1,234; 4, Ian Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Southern, 1,233

– 1, Austin Grammar, Webber International, 1,280; 2, Brandon Vallone, William Paterson, 1,237; 3, Seth Gass, McKendree, 1,234; 4, Ian Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Southern, 1,233 Smyrna – 1, Bryce Oliver, Pikeville, 1,446; 2, Dillon McArthur, Indiana Tech, 1,273; 3, Yannick Roos, SCAD-Savannah, 1,272; 4(tie), Devean Littlejohn, Tennessee Wesleyan, and Kory Driver, Tennessee Wesleyan, 1,262; 6, Antonio Corea, South Florida, 1,258

The qualifiers in the women’s division are (place, athlete, college, pinfall):

Addison – 1, Caitlin Mertins, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1,386; 2, Victoria Giardina, Lawrence Tech, 1,308; 3, Olivia Farwell, Duquesne, 1,302; 4, Elena Carr, Mount Mercy, 1,291; 5, Daniella DeCruydt, Lawrence Tech, 1,269; 6, Kiearra Saldi, Duquesne, 1,251; 7(tie), Megan Hess, St. Ambrose, and Averi Brown, Louisiana Tech, 1,243

– 1, Caitlin Mertins, Wisconsin-Whitewater, 1,386; 2, Victoria Giardina, Lawrence Tech, 1,308; 3, Olivia Farwell, Duquesne, 1,302; 4, Elena Carr, Mount Mercy, 1,291; 5, Daniella DeCruydt, Lawrence Tech, 1,269; 6, Kiearra Saldi, Duquesne, 1,251; 7(tie), Megan Hess, St. Ambrose, and Averi Brown, Louisiana Tech, 1,243 Dallas – 1, Mary Orf, Wichita State, 1,336; 2, Madison McCall, Tulane, 1,304; 3, Kelsie Zanin, Webber International, 1,301; 4, Chloe Skurzynski, Stephen F. Austin, 1,296; 5, Brystal Beyer, Stephen F. Austin, 1,293

– 1, Mary Orf, Wichita State, 1,336; 2, Madison McCall, Tulane, 1,304; 3, Kelsie Zanin, Webber International, 1,301; 4, Chloe Skurzynski, Stephen F. Austin, 1,296; 5, Brystal Beyer, Stephen F. Austin, 1,293 Dayton – 1, Rebecca Hagerman, McKendree, 1,333; 2, Hope Gramly, McKendree, 1,318; 3, Keyla Covarrubias, McKendree, 1,306; 4, Megan Allensworth, St. Francis-Illinois, 1,277; 5, Britaney Myers, McKendree, 1,262

– 1, Rebecca Hagerman, McKendree, 1,333; 2, Hope Gramly, McKendree, 1,318; 3, Keyla Covarrubias, McKendree, 1,306; 4, Megan Allensworth, St. Francis-Illinois, 1,277; 5, Britaney Myers, McKendree, 1,262 Smyrna – 1, Tamera Stanton, Mount St. Mary’s, 1,318; 2, Amanda Naujokas, Vanderbilt, 1,313; 3, Mabel Cummins, Vanderbilt, 1,297; 4, Rebecca Dodson, Mount St. Mary’s, 1,274; 5, Shelbi Morris, Campbellsville, 1,247; 6, Anna Warkel, McKendree, 1,241

Select pairs at each sectional location were broadcast live at BowlTV.com.



Team competition will follow at each location Saturday and Sunday for sectional qualifying for the Intercollegiate Team Championships.



Total pinfall for 64 Baker games will determine the four women’s teams and four men’s teams from each site to advance to the ITC, which also will be held at Stardust Bowl from April 20-23.



For more information on the Intercollegiate Singles Championships, visit BOWL.com/ISC.