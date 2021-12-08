PWBA Announces 2022 Schedule: 12 Events, a $1.4 Million Prize Fund, and TV

ARLINGTON, Texas – The 2022 Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour season will begin in May and feature 12 events, seven of which will conclude on CBS Sports Network.



Athletes in 2022 will be competing for an overall prize fund of approximately $1.4 million, which represents the largest average per event since the tour’s relaunch in 2015.



The schedule will feature the United States Bowling Congress Queens and U.S. Women’s Open, along with the season-ending PWBA Tour Championship, to close out the season. Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, won her second major title and $50,000 in October at the 2021 Tour Championship.



The stepladder finals at all three majors, and four standard events throughout the season, will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.



Along with the noteworthy prize money at the three majors on the 2022 PWBA Tour schedule, three additional events will award increased prize money for first place — the PWBA Rockford Open, PWBA Twin Cities Open and PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open.



“We’re thrilled to continue this commitment to larger top prizes after the excitement earlier this year at the U.S. Women’s Open and PWBA Tour Championship,” USBC President Melissa McDaniel said. “The 2022 season will be incredible to watch, and we’re proud to be able to invest in the future of the PWBA Tour and the sport of bowling.”



PWBA staff worked closely with the newly elected PWBA Player Committee to revise the schedule, prize fund distribution and additional television exposure.

“It has been great to work together with the PWBA staff to deliver a schedule that we felt best serves the wants and needs of the entire membership,” said 2021 PWBA Player of the Year and PWBA Player Committee chair Bryanna Coté. “We are really looking forward to getting out on the lanes in 2022 and hope these new changes will bring even more new faces out to compete on the PWBA Tour.”



The CBS Sports Network coverage will begin with the season-opening Rockford Open at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Illinois. The event will begin May 12, with the stepladder finals being broadcast May 15.



The other standard events on the CBS Sports Network schedule are the Twin Cities Open, St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open and PWBA BVL Open.



“The additional exposure of the PWBA Tour on CBS Sports Network will allow the best athletes in the sport to be showcased throughout 2022,” BPAA Executive Director Frank DeSocio said. “We’re excited to be able to watch these athletes perform on the biggest stages, while reaching a larger audience and fanbase through these national broadcasts.”



All rounds leading up to the stepladder finals will be broadcast on BowlTV.com. Events not featuring a CBS Sports Network broadcast, excluding the Professional Bowlers Association/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles event, will conclude live on BowlTV.



Two venues on the 2022 schedule are being visited for the first time since the relaunch, and they will host Classic Series events. The Classic Series events were introduced in 2021 and featured three national tour events during a single stop.



Maple Lanes Rockville Centre in Rockville Centre, New York, will host the PWBA Long Island Classic, PWBA BowlTV Classic and BVL Classic from June 6-12. USA Bowl in Dallas will host the PWBA DFW Classic, PWBA Pepsi Classic and Tour Championship from Aug. 2-9.

2022 PWBA TOUR SCHEDULE

With dates, event, center, location and broadcast channel (subject to change):

May 12-15, PWBA Rockford Open, The Cherry Bowl, Rockford, Ill., CBS Sports Network

May 18-24, USBC Queens, Stardust Bowl, Addison, Ill., CBS Sports Network

May 26-29, PWBA Twin Cities Open, Cedarvale Lanes, Eagan, Minn., CBS Sports Network

June 2-5, PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open, Seminole Lanes, Seminole, Fla., CBS Sports Network

June 6-8, PWBA Long Island Classic, Maple Lanes Rockville Centre, Rockville Centre, N.Y., BowlTV

June 9-10, PWBA BowlTV Classic, Maple Lanes Rockville Centre, Rockville Centre, N.Y., BowlTV

June 11-12, PWBA BVL Classic, Maple Lanes Rockville Centre, Rockville Centre, N.Y., CBS Sports Network

June 14-21, U.S. Women’s Open, Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center, South Glens Falls, N.Y., CBS Sports Network

July 28-31, PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles, Copperfield Bowl, Houston, TBD

Aug. 2-4, PWBA DFW Classic, USA Bowl, Dallas, BowlTV

Aug. 5-6, PWBA Pepsi Classic, USA Bowl, Dallas, BowlTV

Aug. 7-9, PWBA Tour Championship, USA Bowl, Dallas, CBS Sports Network

There also will be two PWBA Regional competitions tied to national tour stops during the season. The regionals will take place May 15 after the Rockford Open and May 29 after the Twin Cities Open.



Athletes will be able to purchase their 2022 PWBA memberships starting Jan. 12, 2022.To learn more about the PWBA Tour, visit PWBA.com.