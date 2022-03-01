Pontus Andersson Dominates PBA Shark Championship Qualifying

BY NOLAN HUGHES

A banner week for Sweden at the Guaranteed Rate PBA World Series of Bowling XIII continued as Pontus Andersson dominated qualifying at the PBA Shark Championship. He is the second Swedish player to lead a qualifying round, joining William Svensson (Cheetah). Nine of the 26-year-old Andersson's 10 games on the 48-foot Shark pattern topped 235.

Keven Williams, Cristian Azcona, AJ Chapman and Jason Sterner round out the top five. Among the notable advancers are 14-time major titleist Jason Belmonte, 2022 Kia PBA Tournament of Champions winner Dom Barrett and last year’s World Championship winner Tom Daugherty.

Jakob Butturff and Patrick Hanrahan, both left-handers, were the only players to advance to match play on all three patterns. They sit first and second in the World Championship standings. Qualifying seventh on Shark marked Darren Tang’s first individual cut of the week and helped him skyrocket up the World Championship leaderboard. He told FloBowling that getting comfortable and seeing the picture early—he rolled the front 10 and 287 in game one—carried over into his best performance of the week.

Tang climbed from 64th place after 20 games into 33rd in the World Championship standings. He snuck in as the cut number, besting Brandon Runk by seven pins.

The top 33 players from 30 games of qualifying on Cheetah, Scorpion and Shark advance to the World Championship cashers round, which will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 10. The competition will be streamed live on FloBowling.

Jason Sterner did not practice on the 43-foot Earl Anthony pattern, which will be used for all World Championship competition, but told FloBowling he expects to play near the track area. He has found success in that part of the lane all week and hopes to shut down his angles, which has been a strength of his throughout his career.

Five Swedish players advanced in the World Championship, including Andersson, William Svensson, Jesper Svensson, Rasmus Edvall and Martin Larsen.

PBA SHARK CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH PLAY QUALIFIERS

Pontus Andersson +442 Keven Williams +396 AJ Chapman +337* Jason Sterner +337* Cristian Azcona +334 Jason Belmonte +320 Darren Tang +316 Patrick Hanrahan +306 Jakob Butturff +295 Dom Barrett +294* BJ Moore +294* Tom Daugherty +293 Mitch Hupe +292 John Furey +257* Jake Peters +257* Anthony Simonsen +252

*Ties are broken by the higher final block, which were bowled by Chapman, Barrett and Furey.

View the full PBA Shark Championship standings

PBA WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY PABST BLUE RIBBON ADVANCERS

Jakob Butturff +909 Patrick Hanrahan +831 Kristopher Prather +774 EJ Tackett +773 Tommy Jones +760 Jesper Svensson +742 Cristian Azcona +728 Jason Sterner +725 Pontus Andersson +698 Sean Rash +667 Kyle Troup +665 Jason Belmonte +662 Anthony Simonsen +643 Norm Duke +579 Rasmus Edvall +575 Michael Tang +574 AJ Johnson +574 Martin Larsen +561 Dom Barrett +553 Matt Russo +551 Chris Via +546 Tom Smallwood +535 Kyle Sherman +535 Ryan Ciminelli +528 Matt Sanders +520 Keven Williams +519 William Svensson +510 Mitch Hupe +507 Ronnie Russell +499 Nicholas Pate +498 Andrew Anderson +497 Zacharay Wilkins +491 Darren Tang +478

View the full PBA World Championship presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon standings

GUARANTEED RATE PBA WORLD SERIES OF BOWLING XIII STREAMING AND TV SCHEDULE

PBA World Championship presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon: Qualifying and Match play – Mar. 10-11 on FloBowling

PBA World Championship presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon – Mar. 13, 1 p.m. ET on FOX

PBA Cheetah Championship – Mar. 14, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Scorpion Championship – Mar. 15, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Shark Championship – Mar. 16, 8 p.m. ET on FS1

PBA Collegiate Invitational presented by Storm – Mar. 20, 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1