Pollard’s Bowl Damaged in Wednesday Night Storms

There are widely varying reports about the degree of damage sustained by Pollard’s Bowl during the strong storms that passed through Versailles Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, the Town of Versailles posted this update on Facebook:

“As the sun rises this morning, we’re getting a better look at last night’s storm damage. We’re thankful there are no reports of serious injuries. Roofs off at Pollard’s Bowl, Rusty Buck and the old Alco store. Damage to other businesses and homes as well. Big signs blown down and lots of telephone poles snapped. Lots of trees down and other minor damage. Still no power in town. Please pray for the people out working and cleaning up. And please STAY HOME so they can do their jobs safely. This is especially important to prevent the spread of COVID-19. #HunkerDownHoosiers”

In a Facebook post, Ron Pollard, part of the family that has run the center for nearly half a century, wrote, “This is awful. Prayers need to be in order! Forty-nine years gone.”

Yet the post by Po’s Pub at Pollard’s Bowl seemed a bit more hopeful: “We do have some roof damage from the storm. No one hurt. We are closed for now.”

We have reached out to the Pollard family and will provide more information when it becomes available.