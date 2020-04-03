Log inRegister Edit My Profile

Pollard’s Bowl Damaged in Wednesday Night Storms

Inside LineSlider

by Bob Johnson ago0

There are widely varying reports about the degree of damage sustained by Pollard’s Bowl during the strong storms that passed through Versailles Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning, the Town of Versailles posted this update on Facebook:

“As the sun rises this morning, we’re getting a better look at last night’s storm damage. We’re thankful there are no reports of serious injuries. Roofs off at Pollard’s Bowl, Rusty Buck and the old Alco store. Damage to other businesses and homes as well. Big signs blown down and lots of telephone poles snapped. Lots of trees down and other minor damage. Still no power in town. Please pray for the people out working and cleaning up. And please STAY HOME so they can do their jobs safely. This is especially important to prevent the spread of COVID-19. #HunkerDownHoosiers

In a Facebook post, Ron Pollard, part of the family that has run the center for nearly half a century, wrote, “This is awful. Prayers need to be in order! Forty-nine years gone.”

Yet the post by Po’s Pub at Pollard’s Bowl seemed a bit more hopeful: “We do have some roof damage from the storm. No one hurt. We are closed for now.”

We have reached out to the Pollard family and will provide more information when it becomes available.

Bob Johnson

Bob Johnson has received more national writing awards than any other bowling writer — close to 70 over the course of his 40-year career. He began at age 16 as a staff writer and then assistant editor for the weekly Pacific Bowler newspaper in his native California, and within three years was writing feature stories for Bowlers Journal. He has written for the magazine ever since, except for a five-year span when he was hired as the founding editor of another magazine. He moved to Chicago in 2000 and spent 13 years in the Windy City, including five as Bowlers Journal’s Editor. In 1975, Johnson received the Robert E. Kennedy Award as California’s top undergraduate high school journalist. Five years earlier, on the lanes, he had shared the Bantam Division Doubles championship in the Orange County Junior Bowling Association Championships. Today, he continues to work full-time for Bowlers Journal as its Senior Editor, to write his popular “Strikes Me” column, and to edit Luby Publishing Inc.’s weekly business-to-business Cyber Report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

DV8 Warrant