Podcast: Tommy Jones on His Fairy Tale Weekend in Arlington

It's hard to find words that do justice to what Tommy Jones achieved this past weekend. He was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame Saturday night, made the show the following day, then won that show for his 20th PBA Tour title and oh yeah, shot 300 in the title match to boot. And he did all this on the heels of winning $100,000 in the Bowlero Elite Series on Dec. 29.

In fact, Tommy Jones made $135,000 throwing a bowling ball over a span of 22 days between the Bowlero Elite Series and the PBA Hall of Fame Classic. A classic it truly was, and as you will hear on this interview, Tommy is by no means satisfied. He's got his sights set on much more. Listen to this episode of The Bowlers Journal Podcast here:

https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-tommy-jones-on-his-fairy-ale-weekend-in-arlington