PODCAST: Team USA’s Gazmine Mason Discusses Her Recent Efforts on Behalf of Black Lives Matter

The national upheaval ignited in recent weeks by the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks has once again brought the subject of race to the forefront in the national dialogue.

One star within the sport of bowling who has been a very active participant in that dialogue is Team USA member, PWBA regional champion and collegiate national champion Gazmine Mason, known to many in the sport simply as GG.

From the Black Girls Can Bowl 2 movement she founded to other related posts she has been making on her social channels, GG has been shedding light on the black experience in America from a very personal perspective that at times has made for some deeply emotional content. She speaks about that on this episode of the podcast, which you can listen to here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-team-usas-gazmine-mason-discusses-her-efforts-on-behalf-of-black-lives-matter