Sean Rash and his family are grappling with the unique circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic presents them, as Sean's wife Sara is due to give birth to their third daughter on July 5, and there definitely are some jitters associated with bringing a child into a world gripped by a pandemic.

Sean also is among the players on the PBA Tour who regularly travel the globe to compete and conduct exhibitions, but there is no telling when international travel will be safe again.

He speaks about those aspects of the pandemic's impact on him and much more on this episode of the podcast. Listen to the conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-sean-rash-on-his-growing-family-and-a-post-pandemic-pba-tour