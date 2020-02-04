PODCAST: PWBA Star Diana Zavjalova’s Efforts to Change Pro Bowling’s Image

In December, four-time PWBA Tour champion Diana Zavjalova waged a social media campaign following a professionally done photo shoot. The campaign featured images of herself in athletic attire, flexing, posing, and posting questions for her followers such as, "Who agrees that pro bowlers should train like athletes?"

Diana Zavjalova

On this episode of the podcast, Zavjalova shares the story behind that social media campaign, discusses the reaction it generated--both positive and critical--and the important and enduring questions it underscores about competitive bowling's identity, both within the bowling world and in the eyes of influential outsiders such as Olympic officials or potential corporate sponsors.

Listen to the full conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-diana-zavjalovas-efforts-to-change-pro-bowlings-image