PODCAST: Marshall Kent on New Ball Deal, Late Dad’s Legacy

The year 2020 proved to be one of upheaval for all of us, but for four-time PBA Tour champion Marshall Kent, the upheaval was particularly personal.

The death of his dad Jim on Sept. 27 generated an outpouring of tributes across social media by a multitude of players, coaches and executives who either themselves were beneficiaries of Jim’s help as a coach and ball driller, or were aware of the sizable impact those efforts had on pros and youth bowlers alike.

A few months later, another longstanding relationship in Kent's life hit a transition point, as Kent made the decision to leave Storm, the ball company he represented for eight years. His new company? A startup group called Big Bowling, headquartered in Kent's home state of Washington.

On this episode of The Bowlers Journal Podcast, an at times emotional Kent explains why this transition provides unique opportunities for him to carry on his father’s substantial legacy, and much more. Listen to the conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-marshall-kent-on-new-ball-deal-late-dads-legacy