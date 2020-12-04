PODCAST: Kyle Troup Discusses His Late Mom’s Powerful Legacy

Six-time PBA Tour champion Kyle Troup turned in the 2020 season's most emotional performance when he defeated Chris Barnes in the spectacular title match of the Jonesboro Open, 290-269, on Feb. 1.

Making that show an emotional experience for Troup was his mom Sherri, who then was in the final stages of a cancer battle that claimed her life eight days later. As you will hear on the latest episode of The Bowlers Journal Podcast, that personal loss became an experience that renewed Troup's perspective in ways that will last the rest of his life.

Sherri Troup left a powerful legacy in Kyle's world, and that legacy may be the reason the 2021 PBA Tour season could prove to be the greatest of his career.

Listen to the conversation here: https://soundcloud.com/user-658733792/podcast-kyle-troup-on-his-late-moms-powerful-legacy